Angels ballpark plan expected to be unveiled this month

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno is expected to lay out a vision for the future ballpark needs of his team, as SRB Management is tasked with submitting a development proposal for the Angel Stadium site before the end of the month.

In December, the Anaheim City Council approved the broad outlines of a deal to sell 153 acres–including Angel Stadium and its surrounding parking lots, as well as the City National Grove of Anaheim theater–to SRB Management Co. LLC, where Moreno is the controlling partner.

Submitting a development plan to the city is merely the first step in a longer process that will also placed a fixed price for the ballpark site. Moreno and his investors expected to pursue a mixed-use development concept that emulates models such as The Battery Atlanta. Additionally, the Angels would agree to remain in Anaheim through 2050 (with five five-year options), playing at either a new or renovated ballpark that would anchor the development. There are variables on what SRB Management could pay for the site; including more parkland, for instance, could decrease the price. From the Los Angeles Times:

The site is half again as big as Disneyland. According to a study Moreno commissioned before the sale to evaluate potential development opportunities, more than 4,000 apartments and 700 condominiums could be built on the site, plus a hotel with more than 900 hotel rooms and offices that would employ 15,000 workers.

The study also envisioned full-service and fast-casual restaurants, a beer garden and wine bar, a grocery and drug store, merchandise retailers, fitness and recreational centers and social spaces. The total project was estimated to cost $3.4 billion, with development in stages through 2050 and eventually covering 1.1 million square feet.

