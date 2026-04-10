Initial budget for new Tampa Bay Rays ballpark released

The initial numbers are in for a new Tampa Bay Rays ballpark, and they’re raising a few eyebrows: $2.3 billion overall budget for the facility, with a public spending ask of $1.065 billion.

The Rays pledge $1.235 billion toward the new ballpark, while also covering cost overruns and design fees. The new Tampa Bay Rays ballpark would anchor a new entertainment complex at Hillsborough Community College, which would also see a redeveloped campus as part of the overall plan. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has already pledged state land on the college campus for the Rays development.

You can read the full proposed Memorandum of Understanding here.

The details of the plan so far: the public spending from Hillsborough County and the city of Tampa would be capped at $1.065 billion, with potential sources drawing on the half-cent county hotel/motel tourist sales tax (which, presumably, would be raised), community investment tax proceeds and community redevelopment tax-increment revenue bonds.

The Rays would sign a 35-year lease with three five-year options at the end and include a nonrelocation clause. The team would manage the ballpark operations and cover repairs and insurance. The goal is a March 1, 2029 opening; the Rays’ Tropicana Field lease ends after the 2028 season.

“We are grateful for the collaborative efforts of Hillsborough County, the City of Tampa and the Tampa Sports Authority, as we work together toward a shared vision for the Rays’ Forever Home in Tampa Bay,” Tampa Bauy Rays CEO Ken Babby said via press statement. “This Memorandum of Understanding marks an important step forward and reflects a responsible public-private partnership that can be achieved through open communication and a commitment to getting this right for the community.

“We look forward to continuing these conversations with the County, City, TSA, Hillsborough College and the community, as we refine the plan and move the process ahead.”

There will be plenty of discussions regarding the proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in coming weeks. The Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners will hold an initial workshop on the proposal on April 16, with a county vote desired by May 6 and the Tampa City Council on May 7. The goal for all approvals is June 1, 2026.

The Rays ballpark renderings follow the general blueprint of the development of the 113-acre Dale Mabry Campus of Hillsborough Community College, located south of Steinbrenner Field (spring-training home of the New York Yankees) and west of Raymond James Stadium (home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers). The plan divides the site into four quarters: A Champions Quarter containing the $2.3 billion ballpark at the corner of Dale Mabry and West Tampa Bay Boulevard; an Invention Edge housing the rebuilt Hillsborough College campus; The Row, a street running through the development; and The Canopy, open parkland marked by shade and greenery. The goal to create an environment that brings fan in early and keeps them after a game, while also attracting interest from Yankees and Buccaneers. If the plan seems familiar, it should be: this is the same exact blueprint the Atlanta Braves used to create Truist Park and The Battery mixed-use district in Cobb County.

Renderings courtesy Tampa Bay Rays.

RELATED STORIES: New Rays ballpark renderings released; Another contender looms for new Tampa Bay Rays ballpark: Orlando; MOU marks important step toward new Tampa Bay Rays ballpark; Developer makes pitch for new Tampa Bay Rays ballpark in St. Pete; Tampa Bay Rays ownership: We want new ballpark by 2029; New owners close on Tampa Bay sale; new Rays ballpark next; Tampa Bay Rays sale approved; next up, new ballpark; MLB reviews Rays sale; Orlando bid hits hurdles;Team sale revives talk of new Tampa Bay Rays ballpark; St. Pete commits $22.5M to Tropicana Field roof repairs, 2026 completion; Sternberg scraps plans for new Tampa Bay Rays ballpark; Rays tell St. Pete they are behind Tropicana Field repairs; Tampa Bay Rays ballpark deals collapse, raising issues for 2026; Tropicana Field roof shredded by Hurricane Milton; Rays face plenty of ballpark decisions; Rays ballpark talks heating up across Tampa Bay; Sternberg: Yes, I’m committed to a new Tampa Bay Rays ballpark