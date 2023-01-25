Old Dominion maps plan for Bud Metheny Ballpark renovations

Old Dominion University is close to raising $20 million toward Bud Metheny Ballpark renovations, leading to improvements both on the player side and the fan side.

The improvements will be overseen by Populous and Moseley, a Virginia Beach architectural firm. The plan is for Bud Metheny Ballpark renovations to be completed by the 2025 baseball season, encompassing a 5,400-square-foot renovation and 17,500-square-foot addition. According to a school press release, more than $18 million of the anticipated $20 million project budget has been raised.

The updated design will feature:

a new player clubhouse, lounge and locker rooms;

enhanced fan amenities, including chairback seating behind home plate;

new concession spaces;

premium club spaces with indoor and outdoor seating, facilitated by moveable windows behind home plate and access to a covered outdoor terrace complete with table seating and patio seating;

new coaches’ offices and meeting spaces;

a larger press box; and

a revised configuration to allow ADA-compliant access, seating and support facilities for athletes and fans.

The renovations grew out of a very specific circumstance. The Old Dominion baseball program has been on the rise in recent years, culminating during a noteworthy 2021 season that saw the Monarchs win the Conference USA Tournament and a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Alas, the ballpark didn’t seat enough to host an NCAA Regional.

Also part of the overhaul: a renaming of the overall facility to Ellmer Family Baseball Complex, retaining the Bud Metheny Ballpark name as well.

Renderings courtesy Old Dominion University.