Oakland Athletics to Sacramento for 2025-2027

After unfruitful negotiations with Oakland over the continued use of the Coliseum, the Oakland Athletics today announced the team will be playing in 2025-2027 at Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park, with a move to Las Vegas planned for 2028.

The A’s had explored a number of MiLB ballparks for play in 2025-2027–Sacramento, a new Salt Lake City-area ballpark and Las Vegas Ballpark–and was also discussing a lease renewal in Oakland, which at one time was regarded as the most attractive option by team officials. But at the end of the day Oakland’s demands were too high–$97 million over five years, no matter if the A’s played there or not, assuming the costs of converting the field for professional soccer, selling the A’s half of the complex–for Oakland management to swallow.

Hence the move to Sacramento, where the Oakland Athletics agreed to a three-year lease with an option for a fourth.

“We explored several locations for a temporary home, including the Oakland Coliseum. Even with the long-standing relationship and good intentions on all sides in the negotiations with Oakland, the conditions to achieve an agreement seemed out of reach. We understand the disappointment this news brings to our fans, as this season marks our final one in Oakland. Throughout this season, we will honor and celebrate our time in Oakland, and will share additional details soon,” Owner John Fisher said via press release. “We extend our appreciation to the Kings and the City of West Sacramento, and look forward to making Sutter Health Park our home until our new ballpark opens in Las Vegas.”

Participating in the effort: Sacramento Kings (NBA) and Sacramento River Cats owner Vivek Ranadivé.

“I’m thrilled to welcome the A’s to Sutter Health Park, where players and fans alike can enjoy a world-class baseball experience and create unforgettable memories,” Ranadivé said via news release. “Today marks the next chapter of professional sports in Sacramento. The passion of our fans is second to none, and this is an incredible opportunity to showcase one of the most dynamic and vibrant markets in the country.”

The current plan calls for the River Cats to continue playing at 14,000-capacity Sutter Health Park, which should make for some interesting scheduling issues: MiLB teams play series over six games with a Monday travel day, while MLB series run three games for the most part.