New for 2021: Northern Colorado Owlz

Somewhat lost in the shuffle of yesterday’s Pioneer League news: the Orem Owlz are indeed moving to a new Windsor (CO) sports complex, the Future Legends Sports Complex, for the 2021 season, and will play as the Northern Colorado Owlz.

A plan for a new sports complex in Windsor has been in the works for several years, with the proposal backed by a contingent of investors that includes former Colorado Rockies outfielder Ryan Spilborghs. Owlz owner Jeff Katofsky took over development of the Future Legends Sports Complex in 2019, and although he didn’t initially identify Windsor as the potential landing pad for the Owlz, it’s no secret he was seeking a new home for the team, initially pitching Pueblo (CO) on a multiuse facility as part of a broader development plan. The same model is present in Windsor: a training facility for multiple sports anchored by a pro ballpark, with support facilities like hotels.

The move is good news for Pioneer League schedulers: it’s only 125 miles from Colorado Springs, home of the Rocky Mountain Vibes. And it maintains two sets of four teams within the Pioneer League that should help maintain manageable travel.

Rendering courtesy Future Legends Sports Complex.

RELATED STORIES: Pioneer League to live on as pro indy league; Owlz Owner Katofsky Takes Over Windsor Sports Complex Project; Rocky Mountain Sports Park to Include 4,500-Seat Venue; Plans for Rocky Mountain Sports Park Unveiled; Pueblo County Pulls Plug on Ballpark Project; Pueblo County Commissioner Candidates Critical of Ballpark Plan; Report: No Move to Pueblo for Orem Owlz;