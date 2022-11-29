First approvals for permanent Field of Dreams ballpark

We have our first governmental approvals for a new $55 million Field of Dreams ballpark at the iconic Dyersville (IA) filming location, as the site begins a transition to a youth sports development.

Called the “This is Iowa Ballpark,” the new facility will be built adjacent to the temporary facility installed for the 2021 and 2022 Field of Dreams MLB games and serve as the first part of the larger development, The original 190-acre farm will be the base of the development, augmented by addition of almost 100 more acres to the west. The first phase of the project, which will installed largely on the new land, will include nine new diamonds, a youth player dorm and a new hotel. It’s currently scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023. The existing movie site will remain intact, while the base of the temporary ballpark built for the 2021 Field of Dreams Yankees/White Sox event, will be expanded into a permanent facility.

Additional phases, set to be completed in 2025, will include a concert amphitheater, an RV park, 100,00-square-foot fieldhouse and a park geared toward adults and children with disabilities.

The new ballpark will be overseen by the This is Iowa Ballpark Inc. nonprofit and leased to Go the Distance Baseball, which actually owns the Field of Dreams site. Funding for the new ballpark comes from a variety of sources, including $12.5 million from the Destination Iowa program and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Seating 3,000 but expanding to 8,000 seats for big events, the ballpark would cost more than $50 million and be used for college and international tourneys, high school games and events like baseball camps, music concerts, festivals and group/corporate meetings.

The approvals from the Dyersville City Council include the approval of a TIF district to back bonds issued by the city and a RFQ process to select a contractor. RDG Planning and Design has already been awarded a design contract.

Renderings courtesy RDG Planning & Design.

