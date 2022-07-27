Plainsman Park upgrades approved by Auburn trustees

Nothing like winning to spur university officials to spend money on ballparks, as the Auburn University Board of Trustees approved a series of upgrades to Plainsman Park, including a Green Monster Terrace patterned after the original at Fenway Park.

The Auburn baseball team has made two trips to the College World Series in the last three postseasons. A big chunk of credit for the program’s success goes to coach Butch Thompson, who places an emphasis on winning at Plainsman Park has led the program to new heights in eight seasons, and one of his priorities has been to enhance the home-field advantage – and initiative he calls “Operation Atmosphere.” That includes upgrades implemented for the 2022 season, including the return of the Plainsman Patio, beer and wine sales for select games in the Plainsman Patio and Tiger Terrace, and a new student section located beyond the outfield wall in right center field.

The new round of upgrades are even more extensive:

First Base Club — The expansion of first base stands, premium seating, club space, concessions, and improvements to the south entrance to Plainsman Park and the future Player Performance Terrace.

Right Field Terrace — The expansion of first base stands over the Josh Donaldson Hitting Lab to include premium seating and an enhanced concession experience. That had been previously been approved by the trustees

Green Monster Terrace — The addition of a unique viewing area over the Green Monster, including improved concessions and restrooms to support patrons in left field.

“These improvements will help Auburn baseball continue its trajectory toward a national championship while elevating the fan experience at Plainsman Park,” said Director of Athletics Allen Greene said via press release. “We appreciate the Auburn University Board of Trustees for the vision, leadership and commitment to help the baseball program reach and remain at the top.”

We’re thrilled and thankful that the Auburn University leadership approved the next phase of upgrades to Plainsman Park,” Thompson said via press release. “I believe in our student-athletes and their families, our staff, our fans, and our university, who have all played a role in getting us where we are today. With an already tremendous footprint of our ballpark, these enhancements will provide our fans with one-of-a-kind experiences in college baseball. They will allow us to continue to put our best foot forward as a program and build on the current momentum.”

Plainsman Park opened in 1950. Cooke Douglass Farr Lemons, of Jackson, Mississippi, is the project architect.

Image courtesy Auburn University.

