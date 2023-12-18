New Texas Tech baseball facility unveiled

We have details on a new Texas Tech baseball facility, as the Red Raiders have unveiled a 25,000-square-foot space billed as a state-of-the-art training center.

The new Texas Tech baseball facility includes a new team lobby, brand new coaches’ offices, a new locker room, a new training room with an underwater treadmill and cryotherapy station as well as new cages, a team lounge and a video analytics room.

Plans for the new facility were announced back in May 2021 with construction taking place during Summer 2022 and 2023. The facility was funded exclusively through philanthropic gifts and is part of the ongoing Campaign for Fearless Champions.

Photos courtesy Texas Tech.