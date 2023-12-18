Tigers to install MLB’s second-largest main video display at Comerica Park

The Detroit Tigers are going big at Comerica Park for 2024, installing the second-largest main video display in the major leagues as part of a larger signage overhaul that sees five additional displays installed along the fascia, dugout and line score locations.

The new second-largest display, to be installed by Daktronics, in the United States will replace the current outfield display at Comerica Park and feature more than 15,000 square feet of digital canvas featuring 14.1 million pixels. The display itself measures approximately 67 feet high by 185 feet wide with a lower component measuring nearly 35 feet high by 96 feet high to create a single outfield display. It features 10-millimeter pixel spacing to provide Tiger fans with clear imagery at wide angle visibility for mass appeal inside the stadium.

“Our company takes great pride in providing professional sports customers with the latest technology and overall digital real estate to execute their complex and engaging game-day experiences,” said Daktronics President and CEO Reece Kurtenbach via press release. “This project for the Detroit Tigers will elevate the atmosphere at Comerica Park for their fans and we’re thrilled to once again partner with their team on a sizeable stadium improvement project featuring LED technology.”

Two ribbon displays will also be replaced at the ballpark, one along the first baseline and the other along the third baseline. Each of these will measure roughly 3.5 feet high by 75 feet wide. They provide the opportunity to share supplemental graphics to the main display as well as highlighting sponsors throughout events.

Similarly, long narrow displays will be installed along the front edge of each dugout roof. These two displays will each measure more than 0.5 feet high by 92.5 feet wide. They will help provide branding for the Tigers as well as give additional recognition to their sponsors and partners during every game.

In the outfield below the main display, a new display will measure almost 5 feet high by 96 feet wide that will keep fans informed with instantly delivered pitching data as well as branding and fan entertainment graphics throughout each game.

The new ribbon boards will feature 10-millimeter pixel spacing while the dugout displays will feature 6-millimeter pixel spacing.

The outfield video display is capable of variable content zoning allowing it to show one large image or multiple zones of content. These zones can show any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics and game information, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

Image courtesy Daktronics.