In surprise move, new Progressive Field seating is blue

This was not a design highlight shown in renderings, but we have plenty of evidence that the new Progressive Field seating will be blue, in contrast to the original green seating–and won’t be totally installed for the 2024 season.

To be fair, most renderings didn’t show any seats at all, including the above rendering from 2021. And in that rendering we saw a lot of blue anyway.

Still, a switch in the new Progressive Field seating from hunter green seats–first installed when the ballpark opened in 1994–to blue seats is still a noteworthy development, as the Guardians are embarking on a multi-year makeover of their home. Progressive Field has seen some improvements in recent years, but the changes beginning this offseason will introduce a number of new social spaces to the mix as well as address the severe layout of the upper deck. We ran a preview here.

The move to blue was confirmed by the team, kinda:

Here’s the most interesting part of the story: Doesn’t sound like all the new seating will be installed by Opening Day. The Guardians had already promised that the Progressive Field renovations would run over the course of two years, so we’ll see a 2024 with two different colors of ballpark seating in place.

