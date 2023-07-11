Progressive Field renovations on tap following AS break

Cleveland Guardians fans will be attending games in what’s to become a work zone, as Progressive Field renovations are set to begin after the All-Star break.

The work will begin in phases, with this first phase set to be completed for the 2024 and a second phase set to be completed for the 2025 season. When work begins this week, the immediate impact will be to the Family Deck, where offerings like the Wiffle Ball field, Guardians Dash and batting cage will be closed and removed. In addition, the gate behind the large Diamond C statue will be closed for construction. You can see all the proposed changes here.

Family Deck activities – including removal of the batting cage, Wiffle Ball field and Guardians Dash.

