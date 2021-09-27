More glimpses at Progressive Field renovations

As the Cleveland Indians era comes to a close and the Cleveland Guardians take the field in 2022, we’re seeing more of the offseason changes to the team’s home, Progressive Field, unveiled.

Last month the team outlined a potential series of ambitious Progressive Field renovations as part of a lease extension running through 2036, with options for 10 additional years. While those changes are far from finalized, team officials say they’ll focus on an overhaul of the upper deck and changes to premium spaces on the main concourse level. Overall, $202.5 million will be spent on the renovations after the lease agreement between the team, city, count and state generates $435 million overall, including funds for maintenance. The timeline for renovations: within the next five years.

That final lease agreement is moving through the normal channels of approvals, including the Cleveland City Planning Commission, which released the above rendering of the new Progressive Field scoreboard. The current Indians script will be replaced by a red 81-foot-by-28-foot sign Guardians word script.

Rendering courtesy Cleveland Indians.

RELATED STORIES: Cleveland unveils ambitious Progressive Field renovations; Ohio explores Progressive Field funding if Indians commit to long-term lease; Indians Explore Progressive Field Upgrades, Area Improvements