Blue Wahoos, Pensacola extend ballpark lease for 10 more years

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double-A South) and the city of Pensacola renewed the lease for Blue Wahoos Stadium in Community Maritime Park for 10 more years as well as two five-year options.

The Blue Wahoos have been one of the most successful teams in Minor League Baseball over the past decade, winning Best of the Ballparks Double-A honors twice in our annual fan votes and being named the Southern League Ballpark of the Year four times. The ballpark is entering its 10th season.

“The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are such an integral part of Community Maritime Park and downtown Pensacola, and I’m thrilled that they have decided to stay in Pensacola for another 10 years,” Mayor Grover Robinson said in a press release. “We are so fortunate to have Minor League Baseball here in the City of Pensacola, offering opportunities for residents and visitors of all ages to enjoy a beloved American pastime while experiencing Pensacola’s beautiful waterfront views. I look forward to enjoying many more Wahoos games over the next decade.”

“We are very appreciative to the fans that are so supportive of Blue Wahoos Stadium and our team,” team co-owner Quint Studer said in a press release. “What was uninhabitable land not too long ago is now a cornerstone in the revitalization of Pensacola. We’re grateful for the opportunity to continue to provide affordable family-friendly fun in downtown Pensacola for the next decade.”

Blue Wahoos Stadium hosts over 200 events throughout each year, bringing University of West Florida football, high school and youth sports, concerts, movie nights, festivals, and numerous other family-friendly community events to downtown Pensacola.

“We’re very thankful for the first 10 years at Blue Wahoos Stadium and looking forward to the next 10,” Studer said. “Over the last year, there has been intense competition nationwide to be one of the just 120 communities that gets to host affiliated Minor League Baseball, and having a great facility like Blue Wahoos Stadium is key. Due to the vision of Mayor Robinson and the support of the City Council, we’ve been able to find solutions to ensure our community’s ballpark meets the facility requirements to remain affiliated, including improving the playing surface, the lighting, and the netting. We are very thankful for our community’s support and the support of Major and Minor League Baseball and the Miami Marlins.”