Lookouts, Storm Chasers reach attendance milestones

The Chattanooga Lookouts (Double-A; Southern League) and the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A; International League) reached season and team attendance milestones this weekend.

The opening of Erlanger Park has certainly proven to be a big boost in Chattanooga, where the Lookouts are pacing the Southern League in attendance in 2026 and already exceeding 2025’s attendance total, welcoming 191,477 fans to their new home during the first half of the 2026 season, compared to 2025’s 191,309 fans over the course of the entire season at AT&T Field. So far the Lookouts have drawn 5,529 fans per game and rank fourth in all of Double-A.

“Reaching this milestone so early in the season speaks volumes about the excitement surrounding baseball at Erlanger Park,” said Lookouts President Rich Mozingo via press release. “We’re grateful to our fans, partners, and everyone who has made the ballpark such a special place.”

We’re not surprised the community’s response to Erlanger Park: We were there on Opening Day and immediately declared it “the most striking, fully realized ballpark in MiLB today, certainly best in class. It sets a high bar for any ballparks of the future–even if there are so few planned–and provides a fan experience on an MLB level.” Read more about Erlanger Park here.

In Omaha, the Storm Chasers welcomed the Five Millionth Fan in Werner Park history, just over 15 years after opening the gates for the first time on April 16, 2011.

“There have been a lot of victories, championships and memories made at Werner Park in Sarpy County since the ballpark opened in April 2011. Celebrating five million fans is special because it is a recognition of all the Chasers fans that have attended games here,” said Storm Chasers President and General Manager Martie Cordaro via press release. “The fans continue to allow us to be a part of the community and give back by making us a major part of the metro area entertainment landscape.”

Prior to today, the Storm Chasers had welcomed 4,996,855 fans to Werner Park in 2026. The “Four Millionth Fan” in Werner Park history was welcomed on May 21, 2023, while the “Three Millionth Fan” was welcomed on August 14, 2018, and the “Two Millionth Fan” was welcomed on August 25, 2015. Dating back to 1969, the franchise has welcomed over 16,500,000 fans in team history.

RELATED STORIES: Visiting Erlanger Park, new Chattanooga Lookouts home