New for 2027: Dyersville Dreamers

We have the branding for the newest team in the summer-collegiate Northwoods League, as the Dyersville Dreamers will launch play at the permanent Field of Dreams ballpark in Dyersville, Iowa.

Dreamers was one of the five finalist names for the new team. The team will anchor play at the permanent Field of Dreams ballpark, replacing the temporary facility built for 2021 and 2022 MLB games. MLB and MiLB game will return at the new facility–see the details here–and the new ballpark will be the centerpiece of summertime play at multiple (high school, traveling, college, summer collegiate) levels. For those who have following the development of the iconic Field of Dreams film site, the new ballpark is the culmination of years of planning, false starts and perhaps an overly ambitious plan at development that included other sports and year-round events, The biggest changes came in late 2024 when the nonprofit Dyersville Events bought the site from Go the Distance Baseball, thanks to a state grant. Dyersville Events then group embarked on a plan to build a new permanent ballpark to replace the temporary structure used in the 2021 and 2022 games (we were there). If you’ve been to FoD, the permanent location is west of the farmhouse and film site.

According to a press release, Dreamers team owner and president, Chris Goodell, shared that his group was impressed with the overwhelming amount of interest in the team naming contest. “Never before has a team in our league witnessed excitement and interaction of this level for a new team,” exclaimed Goodell. “To see this kind of support out of the gates is inspiring and we really think the fans hit a grand slam in picking the name Dreamers.”

Along with unveiling the name, the club unveiled a logo series that was designed by John Worthen, who has previously designed team logos for multiple other Northwoods League teams and sports entities around the country. The Dreamers logo series is led by the main team logo which features several Field of Dreams and Eastern Iowa references including the “John Deere Green” color scheme that is built in and the bat that the dreaming baseball player is holding is non other than a tribute to “Black Betsy,” the famous bat that Shoeless Joe Jackson once swung during his playing career. The logo series features seven other alternative variations of the Dreamers logo including an early look at the team’s soon-to-be mascot, “Rookie.”

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