Brewers begin work on Truss Club for 2027

The makeover of American Family Field continues, as the Milwaukee Brewers begin construction of a new indoor-outdoor space, The Truss Club, for high-end season-ticket holders.

The new two-story 20,000-square-foot space, located on the outer American Family Field concourse in the right-field corner, is set to open for the 2027 season. It’s designed for the use of 375 high-end season-ticket holders as part of the revamp of the team’s season-ticket program (more on that later), and it addresses one major flaw in the American Family Field design: the lack of a dedicated club for high-end ticket holders. American Family Field opened in 2001, just before the era of high-end spaces for high-end customers. But it wasn’t atypical of the era: Oriole Park, opening in 1992, lacked a similar high-end club until the 2026 season.

Why the Truss Club? It’s a direct reference to the massive trusses defining American Family Field: they’re impossible to miss when approaching the ballpark from all directions, they were essential to the construction of a retractable roof, and they dominate the ballpark to the point where they are integral to the ballpark’s logo design. Inside the ballpark it’s also hard to miss the many supports of the trusses. Which leads to the rather oxymoronic state of the ballpark: it occupies a massive 1.2 million square feet and 25 acres (comparatively speaking, Fenway Park occupies less than eight acres and Target Field less than nine acres), but the need to support such a massive roof had the consequence of creating plenty of disjointed spaces under the roof.

The Truss Club is being sold as an all-inclusive ticket as well as an exclusive entrance to American Family Field. This is the first step toward a revamp of the team’s season-ticket structure: the price of many of the most expensive ducats will double to reflect the Truss Club’s menu. The Brewers will also be adding an additional row of seating behind home plate and upgrading the existing first five rows of seating with wider, padded seats (23 or 24 inches wide), dedicating six rows in all to the highest premium spaces. (Yes, the warning track will be moved in closer to home plate.) The Truss Club will open with both the external entry and an inner concourse entry, with the Truss Club space opening daily 30 minutes before the general gates at American Family Field open to the public.

The new space will feature a chef-driven menu alongside ballpark favorites and food carts, two levels of both indoor and outdoor dining, valet dining, a dedicated parking lot and more.

The Truss Club won’t be the only American Family Field improvement unveiled in 2027–or the rest of 2026, for that matter. In addition to a left-field patio and food-truck area, a new kids play arena, bier garden and mini golf course are set to open this summer on the outfield concourse, to be followed later by additional food offerings.

Renderings courtesy Milwaukee Brewers.

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