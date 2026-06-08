New for 2027: Wichita Turbo Tubs

Not quite sure why we are seeing this announcement in June, but here goes: The Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A; Texas League) will be permanently rebranded the Wichita Turbo Tubs for the 2027 MiLB season.

This isn’t the first time the Wind Surge has adopted the Turbo Tubs branding: In 1922, we saw Turbo Tubs Thursdays as an alt promotion. But this time the change will new permanent.

According to a team press release, the rebrand includes a new team name, updated uniforms, logos and merchandise for the 2027 baseball season, and a redesigned mascot experience. (The logo above dates back to the 2022 rebranding.) The team will also continue to develop and improve the in-game entertainment experience and promotions calendar along with community and fan engagement initiatives.

“This is more than a name change–it’s a celebration of who we are and where we’re headed. The community asked for this, and we have made the bold change!” said Matt Hamilton, Wind Surge General Manager, via press release. “Baseball should be fun, memorable, and uniquely tied to our community. The Turbo Tubs captures that energy in a way that fans of all ages can rally behind.”

According to the team, the Turbo Tubs identity is a tribute to Wichita with distinct identifiers specific to the city. The wind sail and jet engines propel a porcelain bathtub onward, paying homage to the tub races once held on the Arkansas River. The troll found along the water walk, near the Keeper of the Plains, takes charge as captain, bringing to life the fable tales heard by young and old throughout the community. The branding also includes a color palette of the one-of-a-kind sunsets uniquely occurring in the Midwest geographical region.

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