Tell Dad you love him with 40% off an August Publications paperback!

We have a great way for you to tell your dad how much you love him on Father’s Day: 40 percent discounts on August Publications paperbacks.

The discounts apply to the following titles:

There are two ways to apply this discount. The first is the easiest: Use this link to access the August Publications website, and the discount will automatically be applied to your order when you check out. The second is also pretty easy: On the August Publications website, select the titles for purchase by placing them in your shopping cart, and when you check out enter DAD26 in the discount-code field.