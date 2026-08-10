Now available: The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2027 / Florida!

Now available for preorder: The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2027 / Florida, as we open the paperback up to preorders and make the eBook versions available free of charge to book buyers.

Planning for Spring Training is always a challenge, but thanks to the uncertain state of labor relations in Major League Baseball, planning for Spring Training 2027 could be doubly challenging.

We can help.

With this edition of The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2027 / Florida, we provide you with all the tools needed to plan a rewarding trip to Grapefruit League action, based on our prior experience with potential labor unrest. Could spring training be delayed after a December lockout? Quite possibly. Should you cancel your travels? Absolutely not. We’ll tell you want to expect, when to commit, and when to hedge your bets. We’ve been through this before, and we have the experience to guide you through the planning process. Yes, we know it can be very challenging to plan in the face of uncertainty, but we’ve put together this edition with full knowledge of the obstacles you will face.

Coverage is arranged by area: Gulf Coast (where the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins, and Tampa Bay Rays train), greater Tampa Bay (where the Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies, and Toronto Blue Jays train), and the Port St. Lucie/Jupiter/Palm Beach area (where the Houston Astros, Miami Marlins, New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, and Washington Nationals train). We also include coverage of other sports, the wide variety of college baseball venues within an easy drive of training sites, notable historic baseball destinations throughout Florida, and an overview of offerings in Orlando, a popular spring-training destination for fans of all teams.

We are offering this book as we have in prior years: Buyers of the paperback edition will also receive a free eBook download in the format of their choice (Kindle, Nook, Apple Books, Kobo, Google Play). We will be continuously updating this eBook as information about spring training is released–game schedules, labor negotiations, lockouts–and if you purchase this title from August Publications, you’ll receive email updates as new eBook versions are released.

To redeem this offer, simply add the eBook version to your order cart when buying the paperback version. The eBook will automatically be added to your order at no charge. You will then receive an email detailing how to download the eBook onto your computing device. Or, you can just buy the eBook version directly for $9.99 and receive the same upgrade benefits. More details can be found at the The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2027 / Florida product page.

We expect to be shipping the paperback before the end of the month. This preorder offer is exclusive to August Publications. It will go into wide release (Amazon, Ingram, Barnes & Noble) on September 8.

And don’t worry: We expect to be releasing the Arizona version on Wednesday!

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