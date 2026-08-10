Next for August in August: Ballpark facade giveaways

As part of our monthlong August in August promotion, we have a special giveaway of two ballpark models sure to pique your interest: the original Yankee Stadium and Fenway Park.

Thanks to our friends at Chisel and Mouse, you could win a shot at two unique plaster casts. The Fenway Park model (above) is specifically the main entrance on Jersey Street—the brick facade and arched windows. The Old Yankee Stadium model (below) is the House that Ruth Built as it stood before the 2009 replacement. Both are cast in fine plaster, made by hand in the Chisel and Mouse studio. These are substantial pieces of art, and we’re excited to offer them to our readers.

So, how do you get a chance at winning one? We’re launching the giveaway as a thank-you to our newsletter subscribers, but you need to let us know you’re interested. If you are a current subscriber, drop us a line and tell us you’re interested in the giveaway. If you are not a subscriber, sign up for one of the August Publications/Ballpark Digest/Spring Training Online newsletters (you can sign up for the newsletter of your choice here, here or here), and you’ll automatically be entered in the giveaway. We’ll be accepting your mail and email subscriptions until August 24 and reminding you of the giveaway plenty of times before then.



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