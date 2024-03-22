Tempe Diablo Stadium renovations back on track

The on-again, off-again Tempe Diablo Stadium renovations for Los Angeles Angels spring training are back on, as the city of Tempe is angling to have a new clubhouse and player-development space completed in time for 2025.

It’s no secret that Tempe has been waiting to pull the trigger on Tempe Diablo Stadium renovations, work that was paused while the team was placed on the market by owner Arte Moreno. After Moreno decided not to sell the Angels, the renovation plan was revived, with the Angels covering the increased costs of the expansion.

The first phase of Tempe Diablo Stadium renovations, approved by the city earlier this month, will see a $23 million plan, funded with $10.9 million in city money, launch and be completed before spring training 2025. Phase 1 calls for a new 46,000-square-foot building featuring MLB/MiLB clubhouses, performance lab, player dining and meeting areas, indoor workout spaces, team offices, hydrotherapy pool and permanent team store on the west side of the ballpark. The work will be overseen by M.A. Mortenson.

Phase 2 was originally budgeted at $30 million and covers a new 360-degree concourse, upgraded seating, better lighting, rebuilt berms, new digital signage, upgraded restrooms, street improvements and new shade structures. There’s no timeline yet for Phase 2 upgrades, which could start in either 2025 or 2026.

The upgrade plans came with a commitment from the Angels to call Tempe Diablo Stadium their spring home through 2035, with two five-year options that could extend the stay through 2045.

Tempe Diablo Stadium opened in 1969 as the spring home of the expansion Seattle Pilots and served as the team’s spring home in 1970 before a bankruptcy court allowed the relocation of the Pilots to Milwaukee. The Brewers subsequently trained there for two seasons before the expansion Seattle Mariners set up shop in spring training 1969, moving to Peoria in 1994. The M’s were replaced by the Angels.

Tempe Diablo Stadium sure could use the TLC. We visited the ballpark this spring and while in the past we’ve found the intimate surroundings charming, the ballpark itself looks more like a High-A Midwest League facility these days than an MLB spring home. To make things worse, over the years concessionaire Legends Hospitality has sucked the life out of the food offerings, turning off the taps (no more draft beer), scrapping the distinctive mesquite grills and eliminating popular and unique offerings like Sonoran Dogs, a signature item in Phoenix cuisine. This year attendance for Angels spring games has been down; though we like to think the lack of Sonoran Dogs was a factor, the departure of Shohei Ohtani was likely the much more significant factor.

This article originally appeared in the free Ballpark Digest newsletter. Are you a subscriber? Sign up here!

RELATED STORIES: Tempe Diablo Stadium upgrades planned; Angels to extend lease