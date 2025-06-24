We’re really excited about this next signing from Steve Dittmore, author of Jim Gilliam: The Forgotten Dodger: On Saturday, June 28, you can meet Steve at Kansas City’s Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and acquire your own copy.

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is a very appropriate venue for a signing: the museum is a guiding light in the emergence of the Negro Leagues being recognized as an important part of baseball history, and Jim Gilliam: The Forgotten Dodger is a fascinating chronicle of that era.

In the first book-length biography of the Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers great, Jim Gilliam: The Forgotten Dodger tells the story of Gilliam’s rise in the baseball world, from rough times in the Negro Leagues to more glamorous times in the majors. Gilliam’s story parallels the many changes in Major League Baseball, from segregated rosters to the first Black stars, as told in this deeply researched account of the forgotten Dodger.

If you've not checked out Jim Gilliam: The Forgotten Dodger yet, we'd recommend a purchase. This first full-length biography of the baseball pioneer covers Jim "Junior" Gilliam's role during important baseball transitions. An established star in the Negro Leagues, Gilliam followed Jackie Robinson in MLB's integration efforts. As both a Brooklyn Dodger and Los Angeles Dodger, Gilliam notched some of the final baseball highlights at Ebbets Field and then served as a face of the new Los Angeles Dodgers.



Speaking of author appearances: We have another event to pass along featuring Tom Alesia, author of Baseball Like It Oughta Be: How a Shoe Salesman’s Madison Mallards and His Renegade Staff Ignited the Summer-Collegiate Baseball Revolution.

Tom will be discussing Baseball Like It Oughta Be on Wisconsin Public Radio’s Larry Meiller Show from 11-11:45 a.m., Tuesday, July 1. You can listen live over the airwaves if you’re in Wisconsin or streaming via the WPR website. The show is also archived as a podcast on all the popular services; we’ll pass along the specifics in a future newsletter.

In Baseball Like It Oughta Be: How a Shoe Salesman’s Madison Mallards and His Renegade Staff Ignited the Summer-Collegiate Baseball Revolution, Tom details how the Madison Mallards became summer-collegiate baseball’s top draw, changed the face of the sport and brought new life to a downtrodden neighborhood and ballpark.

