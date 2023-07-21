New Chattanooga Lookouts ballpark renderings, site plan released

We have renderings and a site plan for a new Chattanooga Lookouts ballpark, as the master developer of the project continues work on the former U.S. Pipe property.

The Double-A ballpark is set to open in the 2025 MiLB season.

The challenges of this site are many: it sits on former industrial land, will incorporate existing industrial buildings into the mix while also adding other retail and residential to the mix, all while tying into Chattanooga’s existing Riverwalk.

The current plan has the ballpark as a core component of a 141-acre Wheland Foundry/U.S. Pipe site in the South Broad District development. As noted in the site plan below, two existing foundry structures will be reused as part of the ballpark: the old pattern house and powerhouse. New development past the outfield walls will include 49,000 square feet of office space, 15,000 square feet of retail space, a beer garden and 200,000 square feet of residences.

“It is amazing to see how the stadium has really come together and how we’ve been able to integrate it into the community,” Irwin told reporters after the meeting. Next up: a detailed cost estimate and construction schedule.

Graphics courtesy Chattanooga Lookouts.

