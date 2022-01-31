Guardians finalize Progressive Field renovations

Renovations of Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Guardians, will begin after the 2022 MLB season after agreements on bonding and a new lease through 2036.

The process begins now following legislative approvals from Cleveland City Council and Cuyahoga County Council. Under the new lease and financing plan, the City and County collectively will contribute $17 million annually, the State will contribute $2 million annually, and the Guardians organization $10 million annually.

Now, in the first quarter of 2022, the team will select an architect and construction management firms, and finalize sequence of proposed projects. The team is tackling both needed capital repairs—remember, the ballpark opened in 1994—and future renovations. Those renovations, previously announced, will include expansion and upgrading of the left-field experience inclusive of the Terrace Club; a reworking of the upper-deck concourse; creating a larger, more engaged social space in the seating area behind home plate; and clubhouse/front office building renovations.

“Today heralds a new era of professional baseball in Cleveland, and on behalf of the Dolan family and the Guardians organization, I want to express my deepest appreciation for all of our supporters who helped ensure the continued success of baseball in Cleveland,” said Paul Dolan, Owner, Chairman and CEO of the Cleveland Guardians via press statement. “We feel very fortunate to live in a community that is unified in maintaining momentum in Northeast Ohio and building for a better tomorrow. We take very seriously the role we can play in maximizing the potential of this great city, and we are confident that this agreement will create a more compelling fan experience and keep this facility modern and relevant for many more years to come.”

The lease extension keeps the Guardians at Progressive Field to at least 2036, with the potential for 10 additional years to 2046.

Working with the Guardians on the renovations will be Marc Taylor Inc. (MTI) as Project Management Advisor to oversee all the planned work, along with local companies partnering with MTI (MCM Company Inc. on project management and APB & Associates on DEI guidance).

The next steps in the Progressive Field renovation planning process:

Q2 2022: Begin design and construction documents

Q3 2022: Continue design and construction documentation

Q4 2022: Targeted start of construction

Renderings courtesy Cleveland Indians.

This article first appeared in the free Ballpark Digest newsletter. Are you a subscriber? Sign up here!

RELATED STORIES: More glimpses at Progressive Field renovations; Cleveland unveils ambitious Progressive Field renovations; Ohio explores Progressive Field funding if Indians commit to long-term lease; Indians Explore Progressive Field Upgrades, Area Improvements