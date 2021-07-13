Ohio explores Progressive Field funding if Indians commit to long-term lease

Don’t look now, but Progressive Field is now 27 years old, and a renovation funding plan in the works could keep the Cleveland Indians there for at least 15 years and up to 25 years.

The ballpark is owned by Cuyahoga County, but the state and the city of Cleveland are potential financial partners in any renovations. Yes, it doesn’t seem like the ballpark is that old, there have been upgrades over the years, the bones of the facility are still good and the location is great. So renovations and a lease extension — with 15 years as a base and two potential five-year extensions — seem to be a prudent path forward for all involved. Though Gov. Mike DeWine has confirmed the state has been having discussions about Progressive Field renovations, he hasn’t publicly said at what level, though one local media outlet is reporting a state contribution of $30 million paid over 15 years. From Cleveland.com:

The governor declined to say how much the state would put up for Progressive Field renovations, as he’s said he’s yet to have “meaningful discussions” about the issue with state Senate President Matt Huffman or state House Speaker Bob Cupp. He also said he couldn’t say when he’s looking for lawmakers to approve the money, as that would depend on negotiations between the team and local leaders.

“But to me, the important thing was to have a long-term lease, and … I’m very optimistic that that’s what we’re going to end up with,” he said.

“I’m going to do everything I can to see that the state puts money in this, and makes a difference, and helps — helps — to make it happen,” DeWine continued.

The team’s lease ends at the end of the 2023 season. So far there’s been literally no talk of the team moving.