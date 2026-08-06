Preorder A Baseball Memoir and receive free shipping!

We have a special treat for fans of Andy Strasberg: his newest title, A Baseball Memoir…from the last fan to work in Major League Baseball, is now available for preorder exclusively through August Publications to kick off our annual August in August promotion.

Andy’s compiled his best stories about his San Diego Padres employment years in his next book for August Publications. It’s a good one: if you liked My 1961, you’ll love his memories from his years in an MLB front office, his interactions with the great players of the era, and be amazed at how much the game has changed. Featuring a foreword by Dave Winfield.

A Baseball Memoir…from the last fan to work in Major League Baseball is the story of the significant experiences during Andy Strasberg’s twenty-two years with the San Diego Padres organization. Through a collection of stories, videos, and photographs, the book captures the people, moments, and memories that were inspiring, insightful, heartbreaking, surprising, and often humorous—offering a behind-the-scenes look realizing a baseball dream that took root when he was a child.

The paperback/eBook editions go on sale Sept. 1 via Amazon, Ingram, Barnes & Noble, and August Publications. In a special presale exclusively offered through the August Publications website, readers can order copies of the paperback now with free media mail shipping in the United States and early delivery (the book’s at the printer; we expect to be delivering in three or so weeks). The discount will be applied automatically in your shopping cart when you check out, and it applies to one or multiple copies of A Baseball Memoir. It will also appear as a credit should you decide to upgrade your shipping method to Ground Advantage or Priority.

We’re pretty happy to be kicking off our annual August in August promotion with free shipping on such a notable title. But wait, there’s more! Tomorrow we’ll post info the second August in August promotion–a giveaway of two unique ballpark statues. On Saturday we’ll announce the impending status of our annual Spring Training guides to Arizona and Florida. Planning for Spring Training is always a challenge, but thanks to the uncertain state of labor relations in Major League Baseball, planning for Spring Training 2027 will be doubly challenging. With our newest editions of The Complete Guide to Spring Training–the 17th editions, by the way–we provide you with all the tools needed to plan a rewarding trip to Cactus and Grapefruit League action, based on our prior experience with potential labor unrest. Still to come in August: information about a very timely title. Beyond Ruth and Ohtani: Baseball’s Best Hitting Pitchers takes an in-depth look at the history of Major League and Negro Leagues pitchers as hitters, focusing on the great stories that make up so much of baseball folklore. Statistics are just one part of this rich folklore, but they’re not the whole story. And after that–another potentially fascinating chunk of baseball history, presented in a unique format for us.