Salt Lake Bees break ground on new 2025 Downtown Daybreak ballpark

Big news from the Salt Lake Bees (Triple-A; Pacific Coast League): the team unveiled new renderings and a naming-rights partner, America First Credit Union, for a new Downtown Daybreak ballpark set to open in 2025.

In addition, Larry H. Miller Company announced the groundbreaking on the privately funded Downtown Daybreak ballpark in South Jordan, Utah. The Bees will continue to play at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City through the 2024 season, and the new ballpark will allow the Bees to meet the current MiLB ballpark specs while meeting the 2025 deadline. The new ballpark is the centerpiece of new development in South Jordan’s Daybreak development.

According to the Larry H. Miller Company, the new ballpark will:

Feature a capacity for 7,500 fans

Offer a range of tickets from open-lawn seating to expanded premium, club and field-level seating where fans are closer to home plate than the pitcher

Feature a variety of local, tasty food and beverage options

Event spaces

Family-friendly gathering areas and a new alcohol-free zone

Year-round programming and activities

An easily accessible team store

Picturesque views of the Wasatch Mountains

Located along Mountain View Corridor and a planned UTA Red Line TRAX Station, the ballpark is accessible for fans across the Wasatch Front and walkable and bikeable for those who live within the 4,100-acre master-planned community of Daybreak. More information can be found at beesballpark.com.

America First Credit Union is the exclusive naming rights partner for the ballpark and nearby sports and entertainment plaza (AMERICA FIRST SQUARE), as well as a finance and lending partner for Downtown Daybreak and other Larry H. Miller Real Estate projects. This is not AFCU’s first foray into pro-sports naming rights; the credit union also is naming-rights partner for MLS’s Real Salt Lake.

The square is an outdoor sports and entertainment plaza that will include year-round versatility for concerts, summer games, ice skating, and holiday lights, all within proximity to pre- and post-game shopping and dining experiences.

AFCU will also have credit union exclusivity rights and a street named in Downtown Daybreak, as well as collaborative promotions with Swig for credit union members. Additionally, the partnership includes the Salt Lake Bees contributing $200,000 annually toward community projects, with a monetary match from the America First Charitable Foundation. The credit union will also partner with Larry H. Miller Real Estate for finance and lending related to Downtown Daybreak and other development projects.

“Downtown Daybreak will be a transformational, mixed-use development in the fastest growing part of Salt Lake County, and we are thrilled this initial phase will be anchored by a new ballpark and entertainment plaza. This project, located between the TRAX line and Mountain View Corridor, will be a destination for the community to gather and create shared experiences for family and friends,” said Steve Starks, CEO of the Larry H. Miller Company, via press release. “Our landmark partnership with America First speaks to the power of collaboration and a shared commitment to enrich lives. We are also grateful for the City of South Jordan, a strong partner in bringing this vision to reality.”

“We are a family-centered community, and we are excited to join friends and family from across the region as together we enjoy America’s favorite pastime right here in South Jordan,” said City of South Jordan Mayor Dawn Ramsey via press release. “We are one of the fastest growing areas in the state and know that creating a vibrant regional destination for fans and guests to gather year-round is needed on many fronts. The master-planned urban center, anchored by the ballpark and Larry H. Miller Megaplex Entertainment will also bring jobs, diverse housing and amenities, entertainment, retail and dining options, and natural recreation areas. I am proud of the collaboration between the city council and staff at South Jordan City and the team at the Larry H. Miller Company. This is a true partnership and a once-in-a-generation opportunity.”

“We look forward to playing in this growing area of the county,” said Marc Amicone, president and general manager for the Salt Lake Bees via press release. “This new facility and its amenities will provide a world-class game-day experience for our players and fans. We know that our fans will enjoy the family-friendly experience of Triple-A baseball in this state-of-the-art venue.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with America First,” said Michelle Smith, president of LHM Sports + Entertainment via press release. “We felt their enthusiasm and commitment to the Salt Lake Bees and our entire sports community during every conversation. They have been longtime partners of ours and share our promise of providing exceptional experiences for guests and families, as well as enriching the lives of our friends and neighbors.”

The ballpark, along with the newly announced Larry H. Miller Megaplex Entertainment – a cinema-entertainment center (CEC), will serve as the first anchors to the nearly 200-acre transformative, regional urban center. The CEC will feature premium large-format movie screens with 100-percent luxury seating, luxury bowling lanes with laneside dining, unique food and beverage offerings, a private chef and scratch kitchen, state-of-the-art arcade games, private event space, and more.

One question that’s likely to bounce around the baseball world: How does this play in any potential bids for an MLB expansion team? And the answer is pretty simple: it’s not a factor in any MLB planning. South Jordan is about 17 miles south of downtown Salt Lake, farther than the 13 miles separating Target Field (Minnesota Twins home) and CHS Field (St. Paul Saints home). There are several MLB markets where top MiLB affiliates also play–Seattle, Atlanta, Houston–so there’s definitely precedent.

Partners on the construction project include Larry H. Miller Real Estate, Okland Construction, TallyCM, HOK, Urban Design Associates, MVE Architects, Atlas Architects, and Loci Landscape Architecture.

Renderings courtesy Larry H. Miller Company.

