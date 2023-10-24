We continue our series on professional-baseball attendance with this look at the numbers for 2023 MLB attendance by total–numbers that reflect the general optimism we’re seeing in the MLB world.

In the era of big data dominating the sport, reporting on attendance seems a little quaint when there are so many other metrics MLB teams use to measure success. Of course, these numbers are not public, though you will see teams disclose general trends.

Still, 2023 MLB attendance serves as a useful proxy for general, year-to-year trends, even if we’re dealing with an anomalous baseline. And one lesson to take away: the business of baseball improved again in 2023. Next up: 2023 MLB attendance by average.

Team LGE Total Gms Av. 2022T CNG 1 Los Angeles Dodgers NL 3,837,079 81 47,371 3,861,408 -0.01 2 San Diego Padres NL 3,271,554 81 40,390 2,987,470 0.10 3 New York Yankees AL 3,269,016 80 40,863 3,136,207 0.04 4 St. Louis Cardinals NL 3,241,091 81 40,013 3,320,551 -0.02 5 Atlanta Braves NL 3,191,505 81 39,401 3,129,931 0.02 6 Philadelphia Phillies NL 3,052,605 80 38,158 2,276,736 0.34 7 Houston Astros AL 3,052,347 81 37,683 2,688,998 0.14 8 Toronto Blue Jays AL 3,021,904 81 37,307 2,653,830 0.14 9 Chicago Cubs NL 2,775,149 81 34,251 2,616,780 0.06 10 Seattle Mariners AL 2,690,418 81 33,215 2,287,267 0.18 11 Boston Red Sox AL 2,672,130 81 32,989 2,625,089 0.02 12 Los Angeles Angels AL 2,640,575 81 32,600 2,457,461 0.07 13 Colorado Rockies NL 2,607,935 81 32,197 2,597,428 0.00 14 New York Mets NL 2,573,555 79 32,577 2,564,737 0.00 15 Milwaukee Brewers NL 2,551,347 81 31,498 2,422,420 0.05 16 Texas Rangers AL 2,533,044 81 31,272 2,011,381 0.26 17 San Francisco Giants NL 2,500,153 81 30,866 2,482,686 0.01 18 Cincinnati Reds NL 2,038,302 81 25,164 1,395,770 0.46 19 Minnesota Twins AL 1,974,124 81 24,372 1,801,128 0.10 20 Arizona Diamondbacks NL 1,961,182 81 24,212 1,605,199 0.22 21 Baltimore Orioles AL 1,936,798 81 23,911 1,368,367 0.42 22 Washington Nationals NL 1,865,832 81 23,035 2,026,401 -0.08 23 Cleveland Guardians AL 1,834,068 78 23,514 1,295,870 0.42 24 Chicago White Sox AL 1,669,628 78 21,405 2,009,359 -0.17 25 Pittsburgh Pirates NL 1,639,624 81 20,131 1,257,458 0.30 26 Detroit Tigers AL 1,612,876 77 20,946 1,575,544 0.02 27 Tampa Bay Rays AL 1,440,301 81 17,781 1,128,127 0.28 28 Kansas Ciity Royals AL 1,307,052 81 16,136 1,277,686 0.02 29 Miami Marlins NL 1,162,819 81 14,356 907,487 0.28 30 Oakland Athletics AL 832,352 81 10,276 787,902 0.06 70,747,365 2,416 29,283 64,556,678 0.10

