2023 summer collegiate attendance by average

With the 2023 season ending over the weekend as the MLB Draft League wrapped up, it’s time for our listings of 2023 summer collegiate attendance numbers. We end with a listing of teams ranked by per-game average.
This list encompasses 160 summer-collegiate teams, down from the 170 we listed in 2022. There are a few reasons for this. First, the Independence League ceased operations, with several of those teams playing an independent schedule in 2023 and not tracking attendance. Second, we are not listing teams that don’t average 50 fans per game. Finally, there are several leagues and regions not tracking attendance (pretty much all of California and the Alaska Baseball League). Summer-collegiate leagues have a dual purpose–developing players and making a buck–and many teams and leagues have made the decision to focus on the former and downplaying the latter. Nothing wrong with that.
This final list is the most accurate way to gauge success on the attendance front, as total attendance is largely a byproduct of playing the most games in summer-collegiate ball. Tomorrow’s Ballpark Digest newsletter will contain a longer analysis of the numbers; sign up for the free newsletter here.
|#
|Team
|LGE
|TOTAL
|GMS
|2023AV
|2022AV
|+/-
|1
|Madison Mallards
|NorthWL
|228,692
|36
|6,353
|5,550
|0.14
|2
|Trenton Thunder
|MLBDL
|196,669
|36
|5,463
|5,016
|0.09
|3
|Okotoks Dawgs
|WCBL
|127,622
|28
|4,558
|4,216
|0.08
|4
|Edmonton Riverhawks
|WCL
|104,748
|27
|3,880
|2,342
|0.66
|5
|Johnson City Doughboys
|AppL
|87,719
|24
|3,655
|2,106
|0.74
|6
|Elmira Pioneers
|PGL
|62,214
|19
|3,274
|2,844
|0.15
|7
|Portland Pickles
|WCL
|82,887
|27
|3,070
|3,011
|0.02
|8
|State College Spikes
|MLBDL
|112,209
|39
|2,877
|2,862
|0.01
|9
|Martha’s Vineyard Sharks
|NECBL
|61,607
|22
|2,800
|1,579
|0.77
|10
|Clinton LumberKings
|ProL
|80,904
|29
|2,790
|2,546
|0.10
|11
|St. Joseph Mustangs
|MINK
|75,783
|28
|2,707
|2,400
|0.13
|12
|Kalamazoo Growlers
|NorthWL
|92,065
|35
|2,630
|2,287
|0.15
|13
|Frederick Keys
|MLBDL
|92,349
|36
|2,565
|4,422
|-0.42
|14
|Macon Bacon
|CPL
|58,808
|23
|2,557
|2,376
|0.08
|15
|Traverse City Pit Spitters
|NorthWL
|91,000
|36
|2,528
|2,268
|0.11
|16
|Vermont Lake Monsters
|FCBL
|72,067
|29
|2,485
|2,075
|0.20
|17
|Peninsula Pilots
|CPL
|56,196
|23
|2,443
|2,131
|0.15
|18
|Victoria HarbourCats
|WCL
|65,798
|27
|2,437
|1,919
|0.27
|19
|Newport Gulls
|NECBL
|53,489
|22
|2,431
|2,346
|0.04
|20
|Thrillville Thrillbillies
|ProL
|63,070
|27
|2,336
|NA
|NA
|21
|Mahoning Valley Scrappers
|MLBDL
|85,215
|37
|2,303
|2,186
|0.05
|22
|Kenosha Kingfish
|NorthWL
|82,350
|36
|2,288
|2,113
|0.08
|23
|Greeneville Flyboys
|AppL
|45,251
|20
|2,263
|1,559
|0.45
|24
|Batavia Muckdogs
|PGL
|45,178
|20
|2,259
|1,798
|0.26
|25
|La Crosse Loggers
|NorthWL
|78,098
|36
|2,169
|2,180
|-0.01
|26
|Bellingham Bells
|WCL
|58,220
|27
|2,156
|1,931
|0.12
|27
|Chillicothe Paints
|ProL
|57,559
|27
|2,132
|2,055
|0.04
|28
|Kingsport Axmen
|AppL
|43,956
|21
|2,093
|1,724
|0.21
|29
|Orleans Firebirds
|CCL
|43,942
|21
|2,092
|1,877
|0.11
|30
|Burlington Sock Puppets
|AppL
|46,760
|23
|2,033
|1,751
|0.16
|31
|Worcester Bravehearts
|FCBL
|53,605
|27
|1,985
|1,570
|0.26
|32
|Bismarck Larks
|NorthWL
|62,308
|34
|1,833
|1,852
|-0.01
|33
|Chatham Anglers
|CCL
|40,026
|22
|1,819
|2,558
|-0.29
|34
|Corvallis Knights
|WCL
|46,586
|27
|1,725
|1,819
|-0.05
|35
|Springfield Lucky Horseshoes
|ProL
|49,681
|29
|1,713
|1,301
|0.32
|36
|New Britain Bees
|FCBL
|47,680
|28
|1,703
|1,702
|0.00
|37
|St. Cloud Rox
|NorthWL
|61,161
|36
|1,699
|1,528
|0.11
|38
|Williamsport Crosscutters
|MLBDL
|59,137
|35
|1,690
|1,579
|0.07
|39
|Norwich Sea Unicorns
|FCBL
|52,739
|32
|1,648
|1,367
|0.21
|40
|Mankato MoonDogs
|NorthWL
|58,596
|36
|1,628
|1,548
|0.05
|41
|Nashua Silver Knights
|FCBL
|48,716
|30
|1,624
|1,444
|0.12
|42
|Cotuit Kettleers
|CCL
|35,675
|22
|1,622
|1,611
|0.01
|43
|Jackson Rockabillys
|ProL
|46,949
|29
|1,619
|NA
|NA
|44
|Sylvan Lake Gulls
|WCBL
|45,105
|28
|1,611
|1,291
|0.25
|45
|Dubois Valley Bombers
|OVL
|38,592
|24
|1,608
|NA
|NA
|46
|Hyannis Harbor Hawks
|CCL
|34,742
|22
|1,579
|1,320
|0.20
|47
|Harwich Mariners
|CCL
|34,285
|22
|1,558
|1,722
|-0.10
|48
|Danville Otterbots
|AppL
|35,339
|23
|1,536
|1,202
|0.28
|49
|Wilmington Sharks
|CPL
|48,731
|32
|1,523
|1,377
|0.11
|50
|Green Bay Rockers
|NorthWL
|54,271
|36
|1,508
|1,561
|-0.03
|51
|Bend Elks
|WCL
|40,440
|27
|1,496
|1,341
|0.12
|52
|Danville Dans
|ProL
|38,102
|26
|1,466
|1,473
|0.00
|53
|Falmouth Commodores
|CCL
|32,228
|22
|1,465
|1,591
|-0.08
|54
|Pulaski River Turtles
|AppL
|26,150
|18
|1,453
|1,546
|-0.06
|55
|Lafayette Aviators
|ProL
|46,142
|33
|1,398
|1,539
|-0.09
|56
|Wilson Tobs
|CPL
|37,517
|27
|1,390
|1,196
|0.16
|57
|Amsterdam Mohawks
|PGL
|30,453
|22
|1,384
|NA
|NA
|58
|Eau Claire Express
|NorthWL
|48,214
|35
|1,378
|1,265
|0.09
|59
|North Shore Navigators
|NECBL
|26,167
|19
|1,377
|1,160
|0.19
|60
|Bristol State Liners
|AppL
|25,674
|19
|1,351
|541
|1.50
|61
|Bourne Braves
|CCL
|27,789
|21
|1,323
|1,076
|0.23
|62
|Vermont Mountaineers
|NECBL
|23,746
|18
|1,319
|1,748
|-0.25
|63
|Keene Swamp Bats
|NECBL
|28,379
|22
|1,290
|1,495
|-0.14
|64
|Lexington County Blowfish
|CPL
|37,260
|29
|1,285
|1,341
|-0.04
|65
|Brewster Whitecaps
|CCL
|28,208
|22
|1,282
|1,271
|0.01
|66
|Medicine Hat Mavericks
|WCBL
|35,449
|28
|1,266
|1,178
|0.07
|67
|Ridgefield Raptors
|WCL
|34,122
|27
|1,264
|1,039
|0.22
|68
|Y-D Red Sox
|CCL
|27,451
|22
|1,248
|1,601
|-0.22
|69
|Wausau Woodchucks
|NorthWL
|44,065
|36
|1,224
|1,221
|0.00
|70
|Florence Flamingos
|CPL
|28,916
|24
|1,205
|1,221
|-0.01
|71
|Morehead City Marlins
|CPL
|32,539
|27
|1,205
|1,160
|0.04
|72
|O’Fallon Hoots
|ProL
|28,370
|24
|1,182
|938
|0.26
|73
|W. Va. Black Bears
|MLBDL
|44,236
|38
|1,164
|1,032
|0.13
|74
|Holly Springs Salamanders
|CPL
|35,678
|32
|1,109
|1,050
|0.06
|75
|Rockford Rivets
|NorthWL
|38,386
|35
|1,097
|874
|0.26
|76
|Thunder Bay Border Cats
|NorthWL
|39,322
|36
|1,092
|NA
|NA
|77
|Nanaimo NightOwls
|WCL
|28,076
|26
|1,080
|1,094
|-0.01
|78
|Normal CornBelters
|ProL
|24,584
|23
|1,069
|671
|0.59
|79
|Kelowna Falcons
|WCL
|28,716
|27
|1,064
|947
|0.12
|80
|Tri-City Chili Peppers
|CPL
|27,493
|26
|1,057
|975
|0.08
|81
|Walla Walla Sweets
|WCL
|28,041
|27
|1,039
|969
|0.07
|82
|Willmar Stingers
|NorthWL
|37,269
|36
|1,035
|977
|0.06
|83
|Burlington Bees
|ProL
|26,689
|26
|1,026
|977
|0.05
|84
|Martinsville Mustangs
|CPL
|19,222
|19
|1,012
|781
|0.30
|85
|Elizabethton River Riders
|AppL
|22,222
|22
|1,010
|917
|0.10
|86
|Lakeshore Chinooks
|NorthWL
|33,909
|35
|969
|950
|0.02
|87
|Waterloo Bucks
|NorthWL
|34,333
|36
|954
|922
|0.03
|88
|Yakima Valley Pippins
|WCL
|25,125
|27
|931
|860
|0.08
|89
|BC Battle Jacks
|NorthWL
|32,457
|35
|927
|799
|0.16
|90
|Purcellville Cannons
|VBL
|20,158
|22
|916
|NA
|NA
|91
|Kokomo Jackrabbits
|NorthWL
|31,992
|35
|914
|792
|0.15
|92
|Quincy Gems
|ProL
|25,601
|28
|914
|943
|-0.03
|93
|Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
|NorthWL
|32,659
|36
|907
|942
|-0.04
|94
|HP-Thomasville HiToms
|CPL
|23,315
|26
|897
|691
|0.30
|95
|Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
|NorthWL
|32,053
|36
|890
|1,043
|-0.15
|96
|Westfield Starfires
|FCBL
|21,345
|24
|889
|856
|0.04
|97
|Regina Red Sox
|WCBL
|23,688
|27
|877
|662
|0.32
|98
|Lethbridge Bulls
|WCBL
|23,462
|28
|838
|332
|1.52
|99
|Port Angeles Lefties
|WCL
|22,612
|27
|837
|1,199
|-0.30
|100
|Duluth Huskies
|NorthWL
|29,822
|36
|828
|726
|0.14
|101
|Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp
|ProL
|21,813
|27
|808
|669
|0.21
|102
|Rochester Honkers
|NorthWL
|28,574
|36
|794
|985
|-0.19
|103
|Brockton Rox
|FCBL
|21,405
|27
|793
|1,067
|-0.26
|104
|Ocean State Waves
|NECBL
|17,062
|22
|776
|586
|0.32
|105
|Wenatchee AppleSox
|WCL
|20,036
|26
|771
|795
|-0.03
|106
|Bluefield Ridge Runners
|AppL
|16,728
|22
|760
|662
|0.15
|107
|Minot Hot Tots
|NorthWL
|26,268
|36
|730
|NA
|NA
|108
|Kamloops NorthPaws
|WCL
|16,496
|23
|717
|760
|-0.06
|109
|Boone Bigfoots
|CPL
|19,332
|28
|690
|NA
|NA
|110
|Bethesda Big Train
|CalR
|12,978
|19
|683
|483
|0.41
|111
|Forest City Owls
|CPL
|17,542
|26
|675
|570
|0.18
|112
|Cowlitz Black Bears
|WCL
|17,517
|26
|674
|589
|0.14
|113
|Cape Catfish
|ProL
|18,057
|28
|645
|462
|0.40
|114
|Wareham Gatemen
|CCL
|14,055
|22
|639
|1,050
|-0.39
|115
|Leesburg Lightning
|FCSL
|10,700
|17
|629
|504
|0.25
|116
|Fort McMurray Giants
|WCBL
|17,032
|28
|608
|720
|-0.16
|117
|Asheboro Zookeepers
|CPL
|11,764
|20
|588
|527
|0.12
|118
|Pittsfield Suns
|FCBL
|14,702
|25
|588
|824
|-0.29
|119
|Bristol Blues
|NECBL
|12,787
|22
|581
|619
|-0.06
|120
|Princeton Whistlepigs
|AppL
|10,427
|19
|549
|685
|-0.20
|121
|REX Baseball
|ProL
|12,791
|24
|533
|528
|0.01
|122
|Alton River Dragons
|ProL
|14,587
|28
|521
|496
|0.05
|123
|Carroll Merchants
|MINK
|11,137
|23
|485
|NA
|NA
|124
|Hamilton Joes
|GLSCL
|8,639
|18
|480
|459
|0.05
|125
|North Adams SteepleCats
|NECBL
|8,551
|19
|450
|313
|0.44
|126
|Moose Jaw Miller Express
|WCBL
|11,932
|27
|442
|384
|0.15
|127
|Lima Locos
|GLSCL
|7,000
|16
|438
|361
|0.21
|128
|Johnstown Mill Rats
|ProL
|9,749
|23
|424
|464
|-0.09
|129
|Sanford Mainers
|NECBL
|8,441
|21
|402
|459
|-0.12
|130
|Champion City Kings
|ProL
|10,646
|27
|394
|340
|0.16
|131
|Upper Valley Nighthawks
|NECBL
|7,707
|21
|367
|660
|-0.44
|132
|Valley Blue Sox
|NECBL
|6,946
|20
|347
|306
|0.13
|133
|Charlottesville TomSox
|VBL
|6,888
|20
|344
|653
|-0.47
|134
|Swift Current 57s
|WCBL
|9,028
|27
|334
|292
|0.14
|135
|Danbury Westerners
|NECBL
|5,780
|18
|321
|325
|-0.01
|136
|S Ohio Copperheads
|GLSCL
|5,724
|18
|318
|766
|-0.58
|137
|Richmond Jazz
|GLSCL
|5,060
|18
|281
|332
|-0.15
|138
|Brooks Bombers
|WCBL
|6,963
|27
|258
|279
|-0.08
|139
|Springfield Drifters
|WCL
|6,791
|27
|252
|210
|0.20
|140
|Cropdusters Baseball
|CalR
|4,166
|17
|245
|308
|-0.20
|141
|Genesee Rapids
|NYCBL
|4,102
|18
|228
|238
|-0.04
|142
|Winchester Royals
|VBL
|4,693
|21
|223
|203
|0.10
|143
|Front Royal Cardinals
|VBL
|4,337
|21
|207
|314
|-0.34
|144
|SS-T T-Bolts
|CalR
|3,495
|17
|206
|1,457
|-0.86
|145
|Harrisonburg Turks
|VBL
|3,846
|19
|202
|NA
|NA
|146
|Weyburn Beavers
|WCBL
|5,144
|27
|191
|25
|6.64
|147
|Hornell Streamers
|NYCBL
|3,226
|17
|190
|206
|-0.08
|148
|Olean Oilers
|NYCBL
|2,828
|16
|177
|400
|-0.56
|149
|Mystic Schooners
|NECBL
|3,703
|21
|176
|305
|-0.42
|150
|Alexandria Aces
|CalR
|2,539
|16
|159
|203
|-0.22
|151
|Nevada Griffons
|MINK
|3,208
|21
|153
|NA
|NA
|152
|Grand Lake Mariners
|GLSCL
|2,438
|18
|135
|132
|0.02
|153
|New Market Rebels
|VBL
|2,476
|20
|124
|184
|-0.33
|154
|Newark Pilots
|PGL
|2,099
|17
|123
|23
|4.35
|155
|Gaithersburg Giants
|CalR
|1,637
|16
|102
|183
|-0.44
|156
|Rochester Ridgemen
|NYCBL
|1,735
|17
|102
|51
|1.00
|157
|Watertown Rapids
|PGL
|1,860
|22
|85
|256
|-0.67
|158
|Jefferson City Renegades
|MINK
|1,506
|26
|58
|NA
|NA
|159
|Michigan Monarchs
|GLSCL
|772
|14
|55
|34
|0.62
|160
|Cincinnati Steam
|GLSCL
|969
|18
|54
|266
|-0.80
AppL = Appalachian League
CalR = Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League
CCL = Cape Cod League
CPL = Coastal Plain League
FCBL = Futures Collegiate Baseball League
FCSL = Florida Collegiate Summer League
GLSCL = Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League
MINK = M.I.N.K. League
MLBDL = MLB Draft League
NECBL = New England Collegiate Baseball League
NorthWL = Northwoods League
NYCBL = New York Collegiate Baseball League
OVL = Ohio Valley League
PGL = Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League
ProL = Prospect League
VBL = Valley Baseball League
WCBL = Western Canadian Baseball League
WCL = West Coast League
