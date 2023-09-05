2023 summer collegiate attendance by average

With the 2023 season ending over the weekend as the MLB Draft League wrapped up, it’s time for our listings of 2023 summer collegiate attendance numbers. We end with a listing of teams ranked by per-game average.

This list encompasses 160 summer-collegiate teams, down from the 170 we listed in 2022. There are a few reasons for this. First, the Independence League ceased operations, with several of those teams playing an independent schedule in 2023 and not tracking attendance. Second, we are not listing teams that don’t average 50 fans per game. Finally, there are several leagues and regions not tracking attendance (pretty much all of California and the Alaska Baseball League). Summer-collegiate leagues have a dual purpose–developing players and making a buck–and many teams and leagues have made the decision to focus on the former and downplaying the latter. Nothing wrong with that.

This final list is the most accurate way to gauge success on the attendance front, as total attendance is largely a byproduct of playing the most games in summer-collegiate ball. Tomorrow’s Ballpark Digest newsletter will contain a longer analysis of the numbers; sign up for the free newsletter here.

# Team LGE TOTAL GMS 2023AV 2022AV +/- 1 Madison Mallards NorthWL 228,692 36 6,353 5,550 0.14 2 Trenton Thunder MLBDL 196,669 36 5,463 5,016 0.09 3 Okotoks Dawgs WCBL 127,622 28 4,558 4,216 0.08 4 Edmonton Riverhawks WCL 104,748 27 3,880 2,342 0.66 5 Johnson City Doughboys AppL 87,719 24 3,655 2,106 0.74 6 Elmira Pioneers PGL 62,214 19 3,274 2,844 0.15 7 Portland Pickles WCL 82,887 27 3,070 3,011 0.02 8 State College Spikes MLBDL 112,209 39 2,877 2,862 0.01 9 Martha’s Vineyard Sharks NECBL 61,607 22 2,800 1,579 0.77 10 Clinton LumberKings ProL 80,904 29 2,790 2,546 0.10 11 St. Joseph Mustangs MINK 75,783 28 2,707 2,400 0.13 12 Kalamazoo Growlers NorthWL 92,065 35 2,630 2,287 0.15 13 Frederick Keys MLBDL 92,349 36 2,565 4,422 -0.42 14 Macon Bacon CPL 58,808 23 2,557 2,376 0.08 15 Traverse City Pit Spitters NorthWL 91,000 36 2,528 2,268 0.11 16 Vermont Lake Monsters FCBL 72,067 29 2,485 2,075 0.20 17 Peninsula Pilots CPL 56,196 23 2,443 2,131 0.15 18 Victoria HarbourCats WCL 65,798 27 2,437 1,919 0.27 19 Newport Gulls NECBL 53,489 22 2,431 2,346 0.04 20 Thrillville Thrillbillies ProL 63,070 27 2,336 NA NA 21 Mahoning Valley Scrappers MLBDL 85,215 37 2,303 2,186 0.05 22 Kenosha Kingfish NorthWL 82,350 36 2,288 2,113 0.08 23 Greeneville Flyboys AppL 45,251 20 2,263 1,559 0.45 24 Batavia Muckdogs PGL 45,178 20 2,259 1,798 0.26 25 La Crosse Loggers NorthWL 78,098 36 2,169 2,180 -0.01 26 Bellingham Bells WCL 58,220 27 2,156 1,931 0.12 27 Chillicothe Paints ProL 57,559 27 2,132 2,055 0.04 28 Kingsport Axmen AppL 43,956 21 2,093 1,724 0.21 29 Orleans Firebirds CCL 43,942 21 2,092 1,877 0.11 30 Burlington Sock Puppets AppL 46,760 23 2,033 1,751 0.16 31 Worcester Bravehearts FCBL 53,605 27 1,985 1,570 0.26 32 Bismarck Larks NorthWL 62,308 34 1,833 1,852 -0.01 33 Chatham Anglers CCL 40,026 22 1,819 2,558 -0.29 34 Corvallis Knights WCL 46,586 27 1,725 1,819 -0.05 35 Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ProL 49,681 29 1,713 1,301 0.32 36 New Britain Bees FCBL 47,680 28 1,703 1,702 0.00 37 St. Cloud Rox NorthWL 61,161 36 1,699 1,528 0.11 38 Williamsport Crosscutters MLBDL 59,137 35 1,690 1,579 0.07 39 Norwich Sea Unicorns FCBL 52,739 32 1,648 1,367 0.21 40 Mankato MoonDogs NorthWL 58,596 36 1,628 1,548 0.05 41 Nashua Silver Knights FCBL 48,716 30 1,624 1,444 0.12 42 Cotuit Kettleers CCL 35,675 22 1,622 1,611 0.01 43 Jackson Rockabillys ProL 46,949 29 1,619 NA NA 44 Sylvan Lake Gulls WCBL 45,105 28 1,611 1,291 0.25 45 Dubois Valley Bombers OVL 38,592 24 1,608 NA NA 46 Hyannis Harbor Hawks CCL 34,742 22 1,579 1,320 0.20 47 Harwich Mariners CCL 34,285 22 1,558 1,722 -0.10 48 Danville Otterbots AppL 35,339 23 1,536 1,202 0.28 49 Wilmington Sharks CPL 48,731 32 1,523 1,377 0.11 50 Green Bay Rockers NorthWL 54,271 36 1,508 1,561 -0.03 51 Bend Elks WCL 40,440 27 1,496 1,341 0.12 52 Danville Dans ProL 38,102 26 1,466 1,473 0.00 53 Falmouth Commodores CCL 32,228 22 1,465 1,591 -0.08 54 Pulaski River Turtles AppL 26,150 18 1,453 1,546 -0.06 55 Lafayette Aviators ProL 46,142 33 1,398 1,539 -0.09 56 Wilson Tobs CPL 37,517 27 1,390 1,196 0.16 57 Amsterdam Mohawks PGL 30,453 22 1,384 NA NA 58 Eau Claire Express NorthWL 48,214 35 1,378 1,265 0.09 59 North Shore Navigators NECBL 26,167 19 1,377 1,160 0.19 60 Bristol State Liners AppL 25,674 19 1,351 541 1.50 61 Bourne Braves CCL 27,789 21 1,323 1,076 0.23 62 Vermont Mountaineers NECBL 23,746 18 1,319 1,748 -0.25 63 Keene Swamp Bats NECBL 28,379 22 1,290 1,495 -0.14 64 Lexington County Blowfish CPL 37,260 29 1,285 1,341 -0.04 65 Brewster Whitecaps CCL 28,208 22 1,282 1,271 0.01 66 Medicine Hat Mavericks WCBL 35,449 28 1,266 1,178 0.07 67 Ridgefield Raptors WCL 34,122 27 1,264 1,039 0.22 68 Y-D Red Sox CCL 27,451 22 1,248 1,601 -0.22 69 Wausau Woodchucks NorthWL 44,065 36 1,224 1,221 0.00 70 Florence Flamingos CPL 28,916 24 1,205 1,221 -0.01 71 Morehead City Marlins CPL 32,539 27 1,205 1,160 0.04 72 O’Fallon Hoots ProL 28,370 24 1,182 938 0.26 73 W. Va. Black Bears MLBDL 44,236 38 1,164 1,032 0.13 74 Holly Springs Salamanders CPL 35,678 32 1,109 1,050 0.06 75 Rockford Rivets NorthWL 38,386 35 1,097 874 0.26 76 Thunder Bay Border Cats NorthWL 39,322 36 1,092 NA NA 77 Nanaimo NightOwls WCL 28,076 26 1,080 1,094 -0.01 78 Normal CornBelters ProL 24,584 23 1,069 671 0.59 79 Kelowna Falcons WCL 28,716 27 1,064 947 0.12 80 Tri-City Chili Peppers CPL 27,493 26 1,057 975 0.08 81 Walla Walla Sweets WCL 28,041 27 1,039 969 0.07 82 Willmar Stingers NorthWL 37,269 36 1,035 977 0.06 83 Burlington Bees ProL 26,689 26 1,026 977 0.05 84 Martinsville Mustangs CPL 19,222 19 1,012 781 0.30 85 Elizabethton River Riders AppL 22,222 22 1,010 917 0.10 86 Lakeshore Chinooks NorthWL 33,909 35 969 950 0.02 87 Waterloo Bucks NorthWL 34,333 36 954 922 0.03 88 Yakima Valley Pippins WCL 25,125 27 931 860 0.08 89 BC Battle Jacks NorthWL 32,457 35 927 799 0.16 90 Purcellville Cannons VBL 20,158 22 916 NA NA 91 Kokomo Jackrabbits NorthWL 31,992 35 914 792 0.15 92 Quincy Gems ProL 25,601 28 914 943 -0.03 93 Fond du Lac Dock Spiders NorthWL 32,659 36 907 942 -0.04 94 HP-Thomasville HiToms CPL 23,315 26 897 691 0.30 95 Wisconsin Rapids Rafters NorthWL 32,053 36 890 1,043 -0.15 96 Westfield Starfires FCBL 21,345 24 889 856 0.04 97 Regina Red Sox WCBL 23,688 27 877 662 0.32 98 Lethbridge Bulls WCBL 23,462 28 838 332 1.52 99 Port Angeles Lefties WCL 22,612 27 837 1,199 -0.30 100 Duluth Huskies NorthWL 29,822 36 828 726 0.14 101 Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ProL 21,813 27 808 669 0.21 102 Rochester Honkers NorthWL 28,574 36 794 985 -0.19 103 Brockton Rox FCBL 21,405 27 793 1,067 -0.26 104 Ocean State Waves NECBL 17,062 22 776 586 0.32 105 Wenatchee AppleSox WCL 20,036 26 771 795 -0.03 106 Bluefield Ridge Runners AppL 16,728 22 760 662 0.15 107 Minot Hot Tots NorthWL 26,268 36 730 NA NA 108 Kamloops NorthPaws WCL 16,496 23 717 760 -0.06 109 Boone Bigfoots CPL 19,332 28 690 NA NA 110 Bethesda Big Train CalR 12,978 19 683 483 0.41 111 Forest City Owls CPL 17,542 26 675 570 0.18 112 Cowlitz Black Bears WCL 17,517 26 674 589 0.14 113 Cape Catfish ProL 18,057 28 645 462 0.40 114 Wareham Gatemen CCL 14,055 22 639 1,050 -0.39 115 Leesburg Lightning FCSL 10,700 17 629 504 0.25 116 Fort McMurray Giants WCBL 17,032 28 608 720 -0.16 117 Asheboro Zookeepers CPL 11,764 20 588 527 0.12 118 Pittsfield Suns FCBL 14,702 25 588 824 -0.29 119 Bristol Blues NECBL 12,787 22 581 619 -0.06 120 Princeton Whistlepigs AppL 10,427 19 549 685 -0.20 121 REX Baseball ProL 12,791 24 533 528 0.01 122 Alton River Dragons ProL 14,587 28 521 496 0.05 123 Carroll Merchants MINK 11,137 23 485 NA NA 124 Hamilton Joes GLSCL 8,639 18 480 459 0.05 125 North Adams SteepleCats NECBL 8,551 19 450 313 0.44 126 Moose Jaw Miller Express WCBL 11,932 27 442 384 0.15 127 Lima Locos GLSCL 7,000 16 438 361 0.21 128 Johnstown Mill Rats ProL 9,749 23 424 464 -0.09 129 Sanford Mainers NECBL 8,441 21 402 459 -0.12 130 Champion City Kings ProL 10,646 27 394 340 0.16 131 Upper Valley Nighthawks NECBL 7,707 21 367 660 -0.44 132 Valley Blue Sox NECBL 6,946 20 347 306 0.13 133 Charlottesville TomSox VBL 6,888 20 344 653 -0.47 134 Swift Current 57s WCBL 9,028 27 334 292 0.14 135 Danbury Westerners NECBL 5,780 18 321 325 -0.01 136 S Ohio Copperheads GLSCL 5,724 18 318 766 -0.58 137 Richmond Jazz GLSCL 5,060 18 281 332 -0.15 138 Brooks Bombers WCBL 6,963 27 258 279 -0.08 139 Springfield Drifters WCL 6,791 27 252 210 0.20 140 Cropdusters Baseball CalR 4,166 17 245 308 -0.20 141 Genesee Rapids NYCBL 4,102 18 228 238 -0.04 142 Winchester Royals VBL 4,693 21 223 203 0.10 143 Front Royal Cardinals VBL 4,337 21 207 314 -0.34 144 SS-T T-Bolts CalR 3,495 17 206 1,457 -0.86 145 Harrisonburg Turks VBL 3,846 19 202 NA NA 146 Weyburn Beavers WCBL 5,144 27 191 25 6.64 147 Hornell Streamers NYCBL 3,226 17 190 206 -0.08 148 Olean Oilers NYCBL 2,828 16 177 400 -0.56 149 Mystic Schooners NECBL 3,703 21 176 305 -0.42 150 Alexandria Aces CalR 2,539 16 159 203 -0.22 151 Nevada Griffons MINK 3,208 21 153 NA NA 152 Grand Lake Mariners GLSCL 2,438 18 135 132 0.02 153 New Market Rebels VBL 2,476 20 124 184 -0.33 154 Newark Pilots PGL 2,099 17 123 23 4.35 155 Gaithersburg Giants CalR 1,637 16 102 183 -0.44 156 Rochester Ridgemen NYCBL 1,735 17 102 51 1.00 157 Watertown Rapids PGL 1,860 22 85 256 -0.67 158 Jefferson City Renegades MINK 1,506 26 58 NA NA 159 Michigan Monarchs GLSCL 772 14 55 34 0.62 160 Cincinnati Steam GLSCL 969 18 54 266 -0.80

AppL = Appalachian League

CalR = Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League

CCL = Cape Cod League

CPL = Coastal Plain League

FCBL = Futures Collegiate Baseball League

FCSL = Florida Collegiate Summer League

GLSCL = Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League

MINK = M.I.N.K. League

MLBDL = MLB Draft League

NECBL = New England Collegiate Baseball League

NorthWL = Northwoods League

NYCBL = New York Collegiate Baseball League

OVL = Ohio Valley League

PGL = Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League

ProL = Prospect League

VBL = Valley Baseball League

WCBL = Western Canadian Baseball League

WCL = West Coast League

RELATED STORIES: 2023 summer collegiate attendance by league; 2023 summer collegiate attendance by total