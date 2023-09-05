2023 summer collegiate attendance by total

With the 2023 season ending over the weekend when the MLB Draft League wrapped up, it’s time to begin our listings of 2023 summer collegiate attendance numbers. We begin with a listing of teams ranked by total attendees, followed by league rankings and per-game average.
All in all, the news was pretty good when reviewing 2023 summer collegiate attendance numbers. Many teams reported significant hikes in total attendance, as it’s apparent COVID-19 has ceased to be a factor in fan attitudes.
This ranking is limited to teams that both report attendance and average more than 50 fans per game. There are plenty of teams and leagues that choose not to report attendance, including all the summer-collegiate teams in California.
Following this ranking will be a listing of leagues by average attendance, followed by a ranking of teams by average attendance. The final list is the most accurate way to gauge success: this list rewards teams in leagues that play a relatively high number of games (27-36) when compared to other leagues playing 20-25 games. Tomorrow’s Ballpark Digest newsletter will contain a longer analysis of the numbers; sign up for the free newsletter here.
|#
|TEAM
|LGE
|TOTAL
|GMS
|AV
|2022
|+/-
|1
|Madison Mallards
|NorthWL
|228,692
|36
|6,353
|199,785
|0.14
|2
|Trenton Thunder
|MLBDL
|196,669
|36
|5,463
|195,610
|0.01
|3
|Okotoks Dawgs
|WCBL
|127,622
|28
|4,558
|113,825
|0.12
|4
|State College Spikes
|MLBDL
|112,209
|39
|2,877
|111,617
|0.01
|5
|Edmonton Riverhawks
|WCL
|104,748
|27
|3,880
|63,221
|0.66
|6
|Frederick Keys
|MLBDL
|92,349
|36
|2,565
|154,771
|-0.40
|7
|Kalamazoo Growlers
|NorthWL
|92,065
|35
|2,630
|80,052
|0.15
|8
|Traverse City Pit Spitters
|NorthWL
|91,000
|36
|2,528
|81,634
|0.11
|9
|Johnson City Doughboys
|AppL
|87,719
|24
|3,655
|56,866
|0.54
|10
|Mahoning Valley Scrappers
|MLBDL
|85,215
|37
|2,303
|87,441
|-0.03
|11
|Portland Pickles
|WCL
|82,887
|27
|3,070
|72,273
|0.15
|12
|Kenosha Kingfish
|NorthWL
|82,350
|36
|2,288
|73,946
|0.11
|13
|Clinton LumberKings
|ProL
|80,904
|29
|2,790
|76,402
|0.06
|14
|La Crosse Loggers
|NorthWL
|78,098
|36
|2,169
|78,496
|-0.01
|15
|St. Joseph Mustangs
|MINK
|75,783
|28
|2,707
|62,374
|0.21
|16
|Vermont Lake Monsters
|FCBL
|72,067
|29
|2,485
|72,635
|-0.01
|17
|Victoria HarbourCats
|WCL
|65,798
|27
|2,437
|51,812
|0.27
|18
|Thrillville Thrillbillies
|ProL
|63,070
|27
|2,336
|NA
|NA
|19
|Bismarck Larks
|NorthWL
|62,308
|34
|1,833
|66,673
|-0.07
|20
|Elmira Pioneers
|PGL
|62,214
|19
|3,274
|62,578
|-0.01
|21
|Martha’s Vineyard Sharks
|NECBL
|61,607
|22
|2,800
|34,734
|0.77
|22
|St. Cloud Rox
|NorthWL
|61,161
|36
|1,699
|55,016
|0.11
|23
|Williamsport Crosscutters
|MLBDL
|59,137
|35
|1,690
|58,428
|0.01
|24
|Macon Bacon
|CPL
|58,808
|23
|2,557
|64,143
|-0.08
|25
|Mankato MoonDogs
|NorthWL
|58,596
|36
|1,628
|55,734
|0.05
|26
|Bellingham Bells
|WCL
|58,220
|27
|2,156
|48,284
|0.21
|27
|Chillicothe Paints
|ProL
|57,559
|27
|2,132
|65,776
|-0.12
|28
|Peninsula Pilots
|CPL
|56,196
|23
|2,443
|51,137
|0.10
|29
|Green Bay Rockers
|NorthWL
|54,271
|36
|1,508
|56,189
|-0.03
|30
|Worcester Bravehearts
|FCBL
|53,605
|27
|1,985
|47,085
|0.14
|31
|Newport Gulls
|NECBL
|53,489
|22
|2,431
|51,608
|0.04
|32
|Norwich Sea Unicorns
|FCBL
|52,739
|32
|1,648
|43,737
|0.21
|33
|Springfield Lucky Horseshoes
|ProL
|49,681
|29
|1,713
|39,036
|0.27
|34
|Wilmington Sharks
|CPL
|48,731
|32
|1,523
|41,315
|0.18
|35
|Nashua Silver Knights
|FCBL
|48,716
|30
|1,624
|43,323
|0.12
|36
|Eau Claire Express
|NorthWL
|48,214
|35
|1,378
|45,555
|0.06
|37
|New Britain Bees
|FCBL
|47,680
|28
|1,703
|51,053
|-0.07
|38
|Jackson Rockabillys
|ProL
|46,949
|29
|1,619
|NA
|NA
|39
|Burlington Sock Puppets
|AppL
|46,760
|23
|2,033
|50,565
|-0.08
|40
|Corvallis Knights
|WCL
|46,586
|27
|1,725
|49,110
|-0.05
|41
|Lafayette Aviators
|ProL
|46,142
|33
|1,398
|44,511
|0.04
|42
|Greeneville Flyboys
|AppL
|45,251
|20
|2,263
|43,656
|0.04
|43
|Batavia Muckdogs
|PGL
|45,178
|20
|2,259
|41,357
|0.09
|44
|Sylvan Lake Gulls
|WCBL
|45,105
|28
|1,611
|36,136
|0.25
|45
|W. Va. Black Bears
|MLBDL
|44,236
|38
|1,164
|39,232
|0.13
|46
|Wausau Woodchucks
|NorthWL
|44,065
|36
|1,224
|43,957
|0.00
|47
|Kingsport Axmen
|AppL
|43,956
|21
|2,093
|43,109
|0.02
|48
|Orleans Firebirds
|CCL
|43,942
|21
|2,092
|39,425
|0.11
|49
|Bend Elks
|WCL
|40,440
|27
|1,496
|36,216
|0.12
|50
|Chatham Anglers
|CCL
|40,026
|22
|1,819
|53,725
|-0.25
|51
|Thunder Bay Border Cats
|NorthWL
|39,322
|36
|1,092
|NA
|NA
|52
|Dubois Valley Bombers
|OVL
|38,592
|24
|1,608
|NA
|NA
|53
|Rockford Rivets
|NorthWL
|38,386
|35
|1,097
|31,463
|0.22
|54
|Danville Dans
|ProL
|38,102
|26
|1,466
|44,181
|-0.14
|55
|Wilson Tobs
|CPL
|37,517
|27
|1,390
|32,295
|0.16
|56
|Willmar Stingers
|NorthWL
|37,269
|36
|1,035
|35,170
|0.06
|57
|Lexington County Blowfish
|CPL
|37,260
|29
|1,285
|38,875
|-0.04
|58
|Holly Springs Salamanders
|CPL
|35,678
|32
|1,109
|34,649
|0.03
|59
|Cotuit Kettleers
|CCL
|35,675
|22
|1,622
|33,828
|0.05
|60
|Medicine Hat Mavericks
|WCBL
|35,449
|28
|1,266
|32,986
|0.07
|61
|Danville Otterbots
|AppL
|35,339
|23
|1,536
|32,450
|0.09
|62
|Hyannis Harbor Hawks
|CCL
|34,742
|22
|1,579
|27,721
|0.25
|63
|Waterloo Bucks
|NorthWL
|34,333
|36
|954
|33,204
|0.03
|64
|Harwich Mariners
|CCL
|34,285
|22
|1,558
|36,159
|-0.05
|65
|Ridgefield Raptors
|WCL
|34,122
|27
|1,264
|28,054
|0.22
|66
|Lakeshore Chinooks
|NorthWL
|33,909
|35
|969
|34,189
|-0.01
|67
|Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
|NorthWL
|32,659
|36
|907
|33,898
|-0.04
|68
|Morehead City Marlins
|CPL
|32,539
|27
|1,205
|29,007
|0.12
|69
|Battle Creek Battle Jacks
|NorthWL
|32,457
|35
|927
|27,978
|0.16
|70
|Falmouth Commodores
|CCL
|32,228
|22
|1,465
|33,405
|-0.04
|71
|Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
|NorthWL
|32,053
|36
|890
|37,548
|-0.15
|72
|Kokomo Jackrabbits
|NorthWL
|31,992
|35
|914
|28,509
|0.12
|73
|Amsterdam Mohawks
|PGL
|30,453
|22
|1,384
|NA
|NA
|74
|Duluth Huskies
|NorthWL
|29,822
|36
|828
|26,148
|0.14
|75
|Florence Flamingos
|CPL
|28,916
|24
|1,205
|25,632
|0.13
|76
|Kelowna Falcons
|WCL
|28,716
|27
|1,064
|22,722
|0.26
|77
|Rochester Honkers
|NorthWL
|28,574
|36
|794
|35,443
|-0.19
|78
|Keene Swamp Bats
|NECBL
|28,379
|22
|1,290
|32,892
|-0.14
|79
|O’Fallon Hoots
|ProL
|28,370
|24
|1,182
|28,146
|0.01
|80
|Brewster Whitecaps
|CCL
|28,208
|22
|1,282
|26,688
|0.06
|81
|Nanaimo NightOwls
|WCL
|28,076
|26
|1,080
|27,357
|0.03
|82
|Walla Walla Sweets
|WCL
|28,041
|27
|1,039
|25,203
|0.11
|83
|Bourne Braves
|CCL
|27,789
|21
|1,323
|22,595
|0.23
|84
|Tri-City Chili Peppers
|CPL
|27,493
|26
|1,057
|27,306
|0.01
|85
|Y-D Red Sox
|CCL
|27,451
|22
|1,248
|33,613
|-0.18
|86
|Burlington Bees
|ProL
|26,689
|26
|1,026
|29,320
|-0.09
|87
|Minot Hot Tots
|NorthWL
|26,268
|36
|730
|NA
|NA
|88
|North Shore Navigators
|NECBL
|26,167
|19
|1,377
|22,039
|0.19
|89
|Pulaski River Turtles
|AppL
|26,150
|18
|1,453
|40,197
|-0.35
|90
|Bristol State Liners
|AppL
|25,674
|19
|1,351
|12,440
|1.06
|91
|Quincy Gems
|ProL
|25,601
|28
|914
|29,231
|-0.12
|92
|Yakima Valley Pippins
|WCL
|25,125
|27
|931
|22,358
|0.12
|93
|Normal CornBelters
|ProL
|24,584
|23
|1,069
|20,129
|0.22
|94
|Vermont Mountaineers
|NECBL
|23,746
|18
|1,319
|34,950
|-0.32
|95
|Regina Red Sox
|WCBL
|23,688
|27
|877
|17,204
|0.38
|96
|Lethbridge Bulls
|WCBL
|23,462
|28
|838
|8,961
|1.62
|97
|HP-Thomasville HiToms
|CPL
|23,315
|26
|897
|18,652
|0.25
|98
|Port Angeles Lefties
|WCL
|22,612
|27
|837
|31,169
|-0.27
|99
|Elizabethton River Riders
|AppL
|22,222
|22
|1,010
|24,760
|-0.10
|100
|Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp
|ProL
|21,813
|27
|808
|20,062
|0.09
|101
|Brockton Rox
|FCBL
|21,405
|27
|793
|32,003
|-0.33
|102
|Westfield Starfires
|FCBL
|21,345
|24
|889
|23,108
|-0.08
|103
|Purcellville Cannons
|VBL
|20,158
|22
|916
|NA
|NA
|104
|Wenatchee AppleSox
|WCL
|20,036
|26
|771
|20,671
|-0.03
|105
|Boone Bigfoots
|CPL
|19,332
|28
|690
|NA
|NA
|106
|Martinsville Mustangs
|CPL
|19,222
|19
|1,012
|20,317
|-0.05
|107
|Cape Catfish
|ProL
|18,057
|28
|645
|13,392
|0.35
|108
|Forest City Owls
|CPL
|17,542
|26
|675
|14,238
|0.23
|109
|Cowlitz Black Bears
|WCL
|17,517
|26
|674
|15,911
|0.10
|110
|Ocean State Waves
|NECBL
|17,062
|22
|776
|12,894
|0.32
|111
|Fort McMurray Giants
|WCBL
|17,032
|28
|608
|19,431
|-0.12
|112
|Bluefield Ridge Runners
|AppL
|16,728
|22
|760
|15,228
|0.10
|113
|Kamloops NorthPaws
|WCL
|16,496
|23
|717
|19,007
|-0.13
|114
|Pittsfield Suns
|FCBL
|14,702
|25
|588
|22,552
|-0.35
|115
|Alton River Dragons
|ProL
|14,587
|28
|521
|16,382
|-0.11
|116
|Wareham Gatemen
|CCL
|14,055
|22
|639
|22,050
|-0.36
|117
|Bethesda Big Train
|CalR
|12,978
|19
|683
|8,207
|0.58
|118
|REX Baseball
|ProL
|12,791
|24
|533
|15,838
|-0.19
|119
|Bristol Blues
|NECBL
|12,787
|22
|581
|13,620
|-0.06
|120
|Moose Jaw Miller Express
|WCBL
|11,932
|27
|442
|10,376
|0.15
|121
|Asheboro Zookeepers
|CPL
|11,764
|20
|588
|13,694
|-0.14
|122
|Carroll Merchants
|MINK
|11,137
|23
|485
|NA
|NA
|123
|Leesburg Lightning
|FCSL
|10,700
|17
|629
|8,062
|0.33
|124
|Champion City Kings
|ProL
|10,646
|27
|394
|10,213
|0.04
|125
|Princeton Whistlepigs
|AppL
|10,427
|19
|549
|16,446
|-0.37
|126
|Johnstown Mill Rats
|ProL
|9,749
|23
|424
|13,909
|-0.30
|127
|Swift Current 57s
|WCBL
|9,028
|27
|334
|7,876
|0.15
|128
|Hamilton Joes
|GLSCL
|8,639
|18
|480
|9,174
|-0.06
|129
|North Adams SteepleCats
|NECBL
|8,551
|19
|450
|6,260
|0.37
|130
|Sanford Mainers
|NECBL
|8,441
|21
|402
|9,638
|-0.12
|131
|Upper Valley Nighthawks
|NECBL
|7,707
|21
|367
|13,859
|-0.44
|132
|Lima Locos
|GLSCL
|7,000
|16
|438
|6,132
|0.14
|133
|Brooks Bombers
|WCBL
|6,963
|27
|258
|6,964
|0.00
|134
|Valley Blue Sox
|NECBL
|6,946
|20
|347
|6,721
|0.03
|135
|Charlottesville TomSox
|VBL
|6,888
|20
|344
|11,757
|-0.41
|136
|Springfield Drifters
|WCL
|6,791
|27
|252
|5,447
|0.25
|137
|Danbury Westerners
|NECBL
|5,780
|18
|321
|6,820
|-0.15
|138
|S Ohio Copperheads
|GLSCL
|5,724
|18
|318
|13,796
|-0.59
|139
|Weyburn Beavers
|WCBL
|5,144
|27
|191
|649
|6.93
|140
|Richmond Jazz
|GLSCL
|5,060
|18
|281
|5,969
|-0.15
|141
|Winchester Royals
|VBL
|4,693
|21
|223
|3,659
|0.28
|142
|Front Royal Cardinals
|VBL
|4,337
|21
|207
|5,653
|-0.23
|143
|Cropdusters Baseball
|CalR
|4,166
|17
|245
|5,230
|-0.20
|144
|Genesee Rapids
|NYCBL
|4,102
|18
|228
|4,281
|-0.04
|145
|Harrisonburg Turks
|VBL
|3,846
|19
|202
|NA
|NA
|146
|Mystic Schooners
|NECBL
|3,703
|21
|176
|6,398
|-0.42
|147
|SS-T T-Bolts
|CalR
|3,495
|17
|206
|21,852
|-0.84
|148
|Hornell Streamers
|NYCBL
|3,226
|17
|190
|3,701
|-0.13
|149
|Nevada Griffons
|MINK
|3,208
|21
|153
|NA
|NA
|150
|Olean Oilers
|NYCBL
|2,828
|16
|177
|6,800
|-0.58
|151
|Alexandria Aces
|CalR
|2,539
|16
|159
|3,457
|-0.27
|152
|New Market Rebels
|VBL
|2,476
|20
|124
|3,491
|-0.29
|153
|Grand Lake Mariners
|GLSCL
|2,438
|18
|135
|2,373
|0.03
|154
|Newark Pilots
|PGL
|2,099
|17
|123
|477
|3.40
|155
|Watertown Rapids
|PGL
|1,860
|22
|85
|5,891
|-0.68
|156
|Rochester Ridgemen
|NYCBL
|1,735
|17
|102
|860
|1.02
|157
|Gaithersburg Giants
|CalR
|1,637
|16
|102
|3,103
|-0.47
|158
|Jefferson City Renegades
|MINK
|1,506
|26
|58
|NA
|NA
|159
|Cincinnati Steam
|GLSCL
|969
|18
|54
|4,250
|-0.77
|160
|Michigan Monarchs
|GLSCL
|772
|14
|55
|583
|0.32
AppL = Appalachian League
CalR = Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League
CCL = Cape Cod League
CPL = Coastal Plain League
FCBL = Futures Collegiate Baseball League
FCSL = Florida Collegiate Summer League
GLSCL = Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League
MINK = M.I.N.K. League
MLBDL = MLB Draft League
NECBL = New England Collegiate Baseball League
NorthWL = Northwoods League
NYCBL = New York Collegiate Baseball League
OVL = Ohio Valley League
PGL = Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League
ProL = Prospect League
VBL = Valley Baseball League
WCBL = Western Canadian Baseball League
WCL = West Coast League