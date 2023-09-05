2023 summer collegiate attendance by total

With the 2023 season ending over the weekend when the MLB Draft League wrapped up, it’s time to begin our listings of 2023 summer collegiate attendance numbers. We begin with a listing of teams ranked by total attendees, followed by league rankings and per-game average.

All in all, the news was pretty good when reviewing 2023 summer collegiate attendance numbers. Many teams reported significant hikes in total attendance, as it’s apparent COVID-19 has ceased to be a factor in fan attitudes.

This ranking is limited to teams that both report attendance and average more than 50 fans per game. There are plenty of teams and leagues that choose not to report attendance, including all the summer-collegiate teams in California.

Following this ranking will be a listing of leagues by average attendance, followed by a ranking of teams by average attendance. The final list is the most accurate way to gauge success: this list rewards teams in leagues that play a relatively high number of games (27-36) when compared to other leagues playing 20-25 games. Tomorrow’s Ballpark Digest newsletter will contain a longer analysis of the numbers; sign up for the free newsletter here.

# TEAM LGE TOTAL GMS AV 2022 +/- 1 Madison Mallards NorthWL 228,692 36 6,353 199,785 0.14 2 Trenton Thunder MLBDL 196,669 36 5,463 195,610 0.01 3 Okotoks Dawgs WCBL 127,622 28 4,558 113,825 0.12 4 State College Spikes MLBDL 112,209 39 2,877 111,617 0.01 5 Edmonton Riverhawks WCL 104,748 27 3,880 63,221 0.66 6 Frederick Keys MLBDL 92,349 36 2,565 154,771 -0.40 7 Kalamazoo Growlers NorthWL 92,065 35 2,630 80,052 0.15 8 Traverse City Pit Spitters NorthWL 91,000 36 2,528 81,634 0.11 9 Johnson City Doughboys AppL 87,719 24 3,655 56,866 0.54 10 Mahoning Valley Scrappers MLBDL 85,215 37 2,303 87,441 -0.03 11 Portland Pickles WCL 82,887 27 3,070 72,273 0.15 12 Kenosha Kingfish NorthWL 82,350 36 2,288 73,946 0.11 13 Clinton LumberKings ProL 80,904 29 2,790 76,402 0.06 14 La Crosse Loggers NorthWL 78,098 36 2,169 78,496 -0.01 15 St. Joseph Mustangs MINK 75,783 28 2,707 62,374 0.21 16 Vermont Lake Monsters FCBL 72,067 29 2,485 72,635 -0.01 17 Victoria HarbourCats WCL 65,798 27 2,437 51,812 0.27 18 Thrillville Thrillbillies ProL 63,070 27 2,336 NA NA 19 Bismarck Larks NorthWL 62,308 34 1,833 66,673 -0.07 20 Elmira Pioneers PGL 62,214 19 3,274 62,578 -0.01 21 Martha’s Vineyard Sharks NECBL 61,607 22 2,800 34,734 0.77 22 St. Cloud Rox NorthWL 61,161 36 1,699 55,016 0.11 23 Williamsport Crosscutters MLBDL 59,137 35 1,690 58,428 0.01 24 Macon Bacon CPL 58,808 23 2,557 64,143 -0.08 25 Mankato MoonDogs NorthWL 58,596 36 1,628 55,734 0.05 26 Bellingham Bells WCL 58,220 27 2,156 48,284 0.21 27 Chillicothe Paints ProL 57,559 27 2,132 65,776 -0.12 28 Peninsula Pilots CPL 56,196 23 2,443 51,137 0.10 29 Green Bay Rockers NorthWL 54,271 36 1,508 56,189 -0.03 30 Worcester Bravehearts FCBL 53,605 27 1,985 47,085 0.14 31 Newport Gulls NECBL 53,489 22 2,431 51,608 0.04 32 Norwich Sea Unicorns FCBL 52,739 32 1,648 43,737 0.21 33 Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ProL 49,681 29 1,713 39,036 0.27 34 Wilmington Sharks CPL 48,731 32 1,523 41,315 0.18 35 Nashua Silver Knights FCBL 48,716 30 1,624 43,323 0.12 36 Eau Claire Express NorthWL 48,214 35 1,378 45,555 0.06 37 New Britain Bees FCBL 47,680 28 1,703 51,053 -0.07 38 Jackson Rockabillys ProL 46,949 29 1,619 NA NA 39 Burlington Sock Puppets AppL 46,760 23 2,033 50,565 -0.08 40 Corvallis Knights WCL 46,586 27 1,725 49,110 -0.05 41 Lafayette Aviators ProL 46,142 33 1,398 44,511 0.04 42 Greeneville Flyboys AppL 45,251 20 2,263 43,656 0.04 43 Batavia Muckdogs PGL 45,178 20 2,259 41,357 0.09 44 Sylvan Lake Gulls WCBL 45,105 28 1,611 36,136 0.25 45 W. Va. Black Bears MLBDL 44,236 38 1,164 39,232 0.13 46 Wausau Woodchucks NorthWL 44,065 36 1,224 43,957 0.00 47 Kingsport Axmen AppL 43,956 21 2,093 43,109 0.02 48 Orleans Firebirds CCL 43,942 21 2,092 39,425 0.11 49 Bend Elks WCL 40,440 27 1,496 36,216 0.12 50 Chatham Anglers CCL 40,026 22 1,819 53,725 -0.25 51 Thunder Bay Border Cats NorthWL 39,322 36 1,092 NA NA 52 Dubois Valley Bombers OVL 38,592 24 1,608 NA NA 53 Rockford Rivets NorthWL 38,386 35 1,097 31,463 0.22 54 Danville Dans ProL 38,102 26 1,466 44,181 -0.14 55 Wilson Tobs CPL 37,517 27 1,390 32,295 0.16 56 Willmar Stingers NorthWL 37,269 36 1,035 35,170 0.06 57 Lexington County Blowfish CPL 37,260 29 1,285 38,875 -0.04 58 Holly Springs Salamanders CPL 35,678 32 1,109 34,649 0.03 59 Cotuit Kettleers CCL 35,675 22 1,622 33,828 0.05 60 Medicine Hat Mavericks WCBL 35,449 28 1,266 32,986 0.07 61 Danville Otterbots AppL 35,339 23 1,536 32,450 0.09 62 Hyannis Harbor Hawks CCL 34,742 22 1,579 27,721 0.25 63 Waterloo Bucks NorthWL 34,333 36 954 33,204 0.03 64 Harwich Mariners CCL 34,285 22 1,558 36,159 -0.05 65 Ridgefield Raptors WCL 34,122 27 1,264 28,054 0.22 66 Lakeshore Chinooks NorthWL 33,909 35 969 34,189 -0.01 67 Fond du Lac Dock Spiders NorthWL 32,659 36 907 33,898 -0.04 68 Morehead City Marlins CPL 32,539 27 1,205 29,007 0.12 69 Battle Creek Battle Jacks NorthWL 32,457 35 927 27,978 0.16 70 Falmouth Commodores CCL 32,228 22 1,465 33,405 -0.04 71 Wisconsin Rapids Rafters NorthWL 32,053 36 890 37,548 -0.15 72 Kokomo Jackrabbits NorthWL 31,992 35 914 28,509 0.12 73 Amsterdam Mohawks PGL 30,453 22 1,384 NA NA 74 Duluth Huskies NorthWL 29,822 36 828 26,148 0.14 75 Florence Flamingos CPL 28,916 24 1,205 25,632 0.13 76 Kelowna Falcons WCL 28,716 27 1,064 22,722 0.26 77 Rochester Honkers NorthWL 28,574 36 794 35,443 -0.19 78 Keene Swamp Bats NECBL 28,379 22 1,290 32,892 -0.14 79 O’Fallon Hoots ProL 28,370 24 1,182 28,146 0.01 80 Brewster Whitecaps CCL 28,208 22 1,282 26,688 0.06 81 Nanaimo NightOwls WCL 28,076 26 1,080 27,357 0.03 82 Walla Walla Sweets WCL 28,041 27 1,039 25,203 0.11 83 Bourne Braves CCL 27,789 21 1,323 22,595 0.23 84 Tri-City Chili Peppers CPL 27,493 26 1,057 27,306 0.01 85 Y-D Red Sox CCL 27,451 22 1,248 33,613 -0.18 86 Burlington Bees ProL 26,689 26 1,026 29,320 -0.09 87 Minot Hot Tots NorthWL 26,268 36 730 NA NA 88 North Shore Navigators NECBL 26,167 19 1,377 22,039 0.19 89 Pulaski River Turtles AppL 26,150 18 1,453 40,197 -0.35 90 Bristol State Liners AppL 25,674 19 1,351 12,440 1.06 91 Quincy Gems ProL 25,601 28 914 29,231 -0.12 92 Yakima Valley Pippins WCL 25,125 27 931 22,358 0.12 93 Normal CornBelters ProL 24,584 23 1,069 20,129 0.22 94 Vermont Mountaineers NECBL 23,746 18 1,319 34,950 -0.32 95 Regina Red Sox WCBL 23,688 27 877 17,204 0.38 96 Lethbridge Bulls WCBL 23,462 28 838 8,961 1.62 97 HP-Thomasville HiToms CPL 23,315 26 897 18,652 0.25 98 Port Angeles Lefties WCL 22,612 27 837 31,169 -0.27 99 Elizabethton River Riders AppL 22,222 22 1,010 24,760 -0.10 100 Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ProL 21,813 27 808 20,062 0.09 101 Brockton Rox FCBL 21,405 27 793 32,003 -0.33 102 Westfield Starfires FCBL 21,345 24 889 23,108 -0.08 103 Purcellville Cannons VBL 20,158 22 916 NA NA 104 Wenatchee AppleSox WCL 20,036 26 771 20,671 -0.03 105 Boone Bigfoots CPL 19,332 28 690 NA NA 106 Martinsville Mustangs CPL 19,222 19 1,012 20,317 -0.05 107 Cape Catfish ProL 18,057 28 645 13,392 0.35 108 Forest City Owls CPL 17,542 26 675 14,238 0.23 109 Cowlitz Black Bears WCL 17,517 26 674 15,911 0.10 110 Ocean State Waves NECBL 17,062 22 776 12,894 0.32 111 Fort McMurray Giants WCBL 17,032 28 608 19,431 -0.12 112 Bluefield Ridge Runners AppL 16,728 22 760 15,228 0.10 113 Kamloops NorthPaws WCL 16,496 23 717 19,007 -0.13 114 Pittsfield Suns FCBL 14,702 25 588 22,552 -0.35 115 Alton River Dragons ProL 14,587 28 521 16,382 -0.11 116 Wareham Gatemen CCL 14,055 22 639 22,050 -0.36 117 Bethesda Big Train CalR 12,978 19 683 8,207 0.58 118 REX Baseball ProL 12,791 24 533 15,838 -0.19 119 Bristol Blues NECBL 12,787 22 581 13,620 -0.06 120 Moose Jaw Miller Express WCBL 11,932 27 442 10,376 0.15 121 Asheboro Zookeepers CPL 11,764 20 588 13,694 -0.14 122 Carroll Merchants MINK 11,137 23 485 NA NA 123 Leesburg Lightning FCSL 10,700 17 629 8,062 0.33 124 Champion City Kings ProL 10,646 27 394 10,213 0.04 125 Princeton Whistlepigs AppL 10,427 19 549 16,446 -0.37 126 Johnstown Mill Rats ProL 9,749 23 424 13,909 -0.30 127 Swift Current 57s WCBL 9,028 27 334 7,876 0.15 128 Hamilton Joes GLSCL 8,639 18 480 9,174 -0.06 129 North Adams SteepleCats NECBL 8,551 19 450 6,260 0.37 130 Sanford Mainers NECBL 8,441 21 402 9,638 -0.12 131 Upper Valley Nighthawks NECBL 7,707 21 367 13,859 -0.44 132 Lima Locos GLSCL 7,000 16 438 6,132 0.14 133 Brooks Bombers WCBL 6,963 27 258 6,964 0.00 134 Valley Blue Sox NECBL 6,946 20 347 6,721 0.03 135 Charlottesville TomSox VBL 6,888 20 344 11,757 -0.41 136 Springfield Drifters WCL 6,791 27 252 5,447 0.25 137 Danbury Westerners NECBL 5,780 18 321 6,820 -0.15 138 S Ohio Copperheads GLSCL 5,724 18 318 13,796 -0.59 139 Weyburn Beavers WCBL 5,144 27 191 649 6.93 140 Richmond Jazz GLSCL 5,060 18 281 5,969 -0.15 141 Winchester Royals VBL 4,693 21 223 3,659 0.28 142 Front Royal Cardinals VBL 4,337 21 207 5,653 -0.23 143 Cropdusters Baseball CalR 4,166 17 245 5,230 -0.20 144 Genesee Rapids NYCBL 4,102 18 228 4,281 -0.04 145 Harrisonburg Turks VBL 3,846 19 202 NA NA 146 Mystic Schooners NECBL 3,703 21 176 6,398 -0.42 147 SS-T T-Bolts CalR 3,495 17 206 21,852 -0.84 148 Hornell Streamers NYCBL 3,226 17 190 3,701 -0.13 149 Nevada Griffons MINK 3,208 21 153 NA NA 150 Olean Oilers NYCBL 2,828 16 177 6,800 -0.58 151 Alexandria Aces CalR 2,539 16 159 3,457 -0.27 152 New Market Rebels VBL 2,476 20 124 3,491 -0.29 153 Grand Lake Mariners GLSCL 2,438 18 135 2,373 0.03 154 Newark Pilots PGL 2,099 17 123 477 3.40 155 Watertown Rapids PGL 1,860 22 85 5,891 -0.68 156 Rochester Ridgemen NYCBL 1,735 17 102 860 1.02 157 Gaithersburg Giants CalR 1,637 16 102 3,103 -0.47 158 Jefferson City Renegades MINK 1,506 26 58 NA NA 159 Cincinnati Steam GLSCL 969 18 54 4,250 -0.77 160 Michigan Monarchs GLSCL 772 14 55 583 0.32

AppL = Appalachian League

CalR = Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League

CCL = Cape Cod League

CPL = Coastal Plain League

FCBL = Futures Collegiate Baseball League

FCSL = Florida Collegiate Summer League

GLSCL = Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League

MINK = M.I.N.K. League

MLBDL = MLB Draft League

NECBL = New England Collegiate Baseball League

NorthWL = Northwoods League

NYCBL = New York Collegiate Baseball League

OVL = Ohio Valley League

PGL = Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League

ProL = Prospect League

VBL = Valley Baseball League

WCBL = Western Canadian Baseball League

WCL = West Coast League