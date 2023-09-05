2023 summer collegiate attendance by league

With the 2023 season ending over the weekend when the MLB Draft League wrapped up, it’s time to begin our listings of 2023 summer collegiate attendance numbers. We continue with a listing of league numbers, followed by per-game average.

This ranking of 2023 summer collegiate attendance, listed by per-game average within the league, is limited to leagues that report attendance for every team in the circuit. There are plenty of teams and leagues that choose not to report attendance, including all the summer-collegiate teams in California.

We began our coverage with a list of 2023 summer collegiate attendance ranked by total attendance, followed by a ranking of teams by average attendance. The final list is the most accurate way to gauge success: this list rewards teams in leagues that play a relatively high number of games (27-36) when compared to other leagues playing 20-25 games. Tomorrow’s Ballpark Digest newsletter will contain a longer analysis of the 2023 summer collegiate attendance numbers; sign up for the free newsletter here.

TOTAL GMS AV 2022AV +/- MLB Draft League 589,815 221 2,669 2,838 -0.06 Appalachian League 360,226 211 1,707 1,297 0.32 Northwoods League 1,297,864 820 1,583 1,541 0.03 Futures Collegiate Baseball League 332,259 222 1,497 1,382 0.08 West Coast League 626,171 425 1,473 1,298 0.13 Cape Cod League 318,401 218 1,461 1,568 -0.07 Prospect League 575,294 458 1,256 990 0.27 Coastal Plain League 454,113 362 1,254 1,164 0.08 Western Canadian Baseball League 305,425 275 1,111 898 0.24 New England Collegiate Baseball League 264,365 267 990 873 0.13

Appalachian League

# Team TOTAL GMS 2023AV 2022AV +/- 1 Johnson City Doughboys 87,719 24 3,655 2,106 0.74 2 Greeneville Flyboys 45,251 20 2,263 1,559 0.45 3 Kingsport Axmen 43,956 21 2,093 1,724 0.21 4 Burlington Sock Puppets 46,760 23 2,033 1,751 0.16 5 Danville Otterbots 35,339 23 1,536 1,202 0.28 6 Pulaski River Turtles 26,150 18 1,453 1,546 -0.06 7 Bristol State Liners 25,674 19 1,351 541 1.50 8 Elizabethton River Riders 22,222 22 1,010 917 0.10 9 Bluefield Ridge Runners 16,728 22 760 662 0.15 10 Princeton Whistlepigs 10,427 19 549 685 -0.20 TOTALS 360,226 211 1,707 1,297 0.32

Cape Cod League

# Team TOTAL GMS 2023AV 2022AV +/- 1 Orleans Firebirds 43,942 21 2,092 1,877 0.11 2 Chatham Anglers 40,026 22 1,819 2,558 -0.29 3 Cotuit Kettleers 35,675 22 1,622 1,611 0.01 4 Hyannis Harbor Hawks 34,742 22 1,579 1,320 0.20 5 Harwich Mariners 34,285 22 1,558 1,722 -0.10 6 Falmouth Commodores 32,228 22 1,465 1,591 -0.08 7 Bourne Braves 27,789 21 1,323 1,076 0.23 8 Brewster Whitecaps 28,208 22 1,282 1,271 0.01 9 Y-D Red Sox 27,451 22 1,248 1,601 -0.22 10 Wareham Gatemen 14,055 22 639 1,050 -0.39 TOTALS 318,401 218 1,461 1,568 -0.07

Coastal Plain League

# Team TOTAL GMS 2023AV 2022AV +/- 1 Macon Bacon 58,808 23 2,557 2,376 0.08 2 Peninsula Pilots 56,196 23 2,443 2,131 0.15 3 Wilmington Sharks 48,731 32 1,523 1,377 0.11 4 Wilson Tobs 37,517 27 1,390 1,196 0.16 5 Lexington County Blowfish 37,260 29 1,285 1,341 -0.04 6 Florence Flamingos 28,916 24 1,205 1,221 -0.01 7 Morehead City Marlins 32,539 27 1,205 1,160 0.04 8 Holly Springs Salamanders 35,678 32 1,109 1,050 0.06 9 Tri-City Chili Peppers 27,493 26 1,057 975 0.08 10 Martinsville Mustangs 19,222 19 1,012 781 0.30 11 HP-Thomasville HiToms 23,315 26 897 691 0.30 12 Boone Bigfoots 19,332 28 690 NA NA 13 Forest City Owls 17,542 26 675 570 0.18 14 Asheboro Zookeepers 11,764 20 588 527 0.12 TOTALS 454,113 362 1,254 1,164 0.08

Futures Collegiate Baseball League

# Team TOTAL GMS 2023AV 2022AV +/- 1 Vermont Lake Monsters 72,067 29 2,485 2,075 0.20 2 Worcester Bravehearts 53,605 27 1,985 1,570 0.26 3 New Britain Bees 47,680 28 1,703 1,702 0.00 4 Norwich Sea Unicorns 52,739 32 1,648 1,367 0.21 5 Nashua Silver Knights 48,716 30 1,624 1,444 0.12 6 Westfield Starfires 21,345 24 889 856 0.04 7 Brockton Rox 21,405 27 793 1,067 -0.26 8 Pittsfield Suns 14,702 25 588 824 -0.29 TOTALS 332,259 222 1,497 1,382 0.08

MLB Draft League

# Team TOTAL GMS 2023AV 2022AV +/- 1 Trenton Thunder 196,669 36 5,463 5,016 0.09 2 State College Spikes 112,209 39 2,877 2,862 0.01 3 Frederick Keys 92,349 36 2,565 4,422 -0.42 4 Mahoning Valley Scrappers 85,215 37 2,303 2,186 0.05 5 Williamsport Crosscutters 59,137 35 1,690 1,579 0.07 6 W. Va. Black Bears 44,236 38 1,164 1,032 0.13 TOTALS 589,815 221 2,669 2,838 -0.06

New England Collegiate Baseball League

# Team TOTAL GMS 2023AV 2022AV +/- 1 Martha’s Vineyard Sharks 61,607 22 2,800 1,579 0.77 2 Newport Gulls 53,489 22 2,431 2,346 0.04 3 North Shore Navigators 26,167 19 1,377 1,160 0.19 4 Vermont Mountaineers 23,746 18 1,319 1,748 -0.25 5 Keene Swamp Bats 28,379 22 1,290 1,495 -0.14 6 Ocean State Waves 17,062 22 776 586 0.32 7 Bristol Blues 12,787 22 581 619 -0.06 8 North Adams SteepleCats 8,551 19 450 313 0.44 9 Sanford Mainers 8,441 21 402 459 -0.12 10 Upper Valley Nighthawks 7,707 21 367 660 -0.44 11 Valley Blue Sox 6,946 20 347 306 0.13 12 Danbury Westerners 5,780 18 321 325 -0.01 13 Mystic Schooners 3,703 21 176 305 -0.42 TOTALS 264,365 267 990 873 0.13

Northwoods League

# Team TOTAL GMS 2023AV 2022AV +/- 1 Madison Mallards 228,692 36 6,353 5,550 0.14 2 Kalamazoo Growlers 92,065 35 2,630 2,287 0.15 3 Traverse City Pit Spitters 91,000 36 2,528 2,268 0.11 4 Kenosha Kingfish 82,350 36 2,288 2,113 0.08 5 La Crosse Loggers 78,098 36 2,169 2,180 -0.01 6 Bismarck Larks 62,308 34 1,833 1,852 -0.01 7 St. Cloud Rox 61,161 36 1,699 1,528 0.11 8 Mankato MoonDogs 58,596 36 1,628 1,548 0.05 9 Green Bay Rockers 54,271 36 1,508 1,561 -0.03 10 Eau Claire Express 48,214 35 1,378 1,265 0.09 11 Wausau Woodchucks 44,065 36 1,224 1,221 0.00 12 Rockford Rivets 38,386 35 1,097 874 0.26 13 Thunder Bay Border Cats 39,322 36 1,092 NA NA 14 Willmar Stingers 37,269 36 1,035 977 0.06 15 Lakeshore Chinooks 33,909 35 969 950 0.02 16 Waterloo Bucks 34,333 36 954 922 0.03 17 Battle Creek Battle Jacks 32,457 35 927 799 0.16 18 Kokomo Jackrabbits 31,992 35 914 792 0.15 19 Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 32,659 36 907 942 -0.04 20 Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 32,053 36 890 1,043 -0.15 21 Duluth Huskies 29,822 36 828 726 0.14 22 Rochester Honkers 28,574 36 794 985 -0.19 23 Minot Hot Tots 26,268 36 730 NA NA TOTALS 1,297,864 820 1,583 1,541 0.03

Prospect League

# Team TOTAL GMS 2023AV 2022AV +/- 1 Clinton LumberKings 80,904 29 2,790 2,546 0.10 2 Thrillville Thrillbillies 63,070 27 2,336 NA NA 3 Chillicothe Paints 57,559 27 2,132 2,055 0.04 4 Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 49,681 29 1,713 1,301 0.32 5 Jackson Rockabillys 46,949 29 1,619 NA NA 6 Danville Dans 38,102 26 1,466 1,473 0.00 7 Lafayette Aviators 46,142 33 1,398 1,539 -0.09 8 O’Fallon Hoots 28,370 24 1,182 938 0.26 9 Normal CornBelters 24,584 23 1,069 671 0.59 10 Burlington Bees 26,689 26 1,026 977 0.05 11 Quincy Gems 25,601 28 914 943 -0.03 12 Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 21,813 27 808 669 0.21 13 Cape Catfish 18,057 28 645 462 0.40 14 REX Baseball 12,791 24 533 528 0.01 15 Alton River Dragons 14,587 28 521 496 0.05 16 Johnstown Mill Rats 9,749 23 424 464 -0.09 17 Champion City Kings 10,646 27 394 340 0.16 TOTALS 575,294 458 1,256 990 0.27

West Coast League

# Team TOTAL GMS 2023AV 2022AV +/- 1 Edmonton Riverhawks 104,748 27 3,880 2,342 0.66 2 Portland Pickles 82,887 27 3,070 3,011 0.02 3 Victoria HarbourCats 65,798 27 2,437 1,919 0.27 4 Bellingham Bells 58,220 27 2,156 1,931 0.12 5 Corvallis Knights 46,586 27 1,725 1,819 -0.05 6 Bend Elks 40,440 27 1,496 1,341 0.12 7 Ridgefield Raptors 34,122 27 1,264 1,039 0.22 8 Nanaimo NightOwls 28,076 26 1,080 1,094 -0.01 9 Kelowna Falcons 28,716 27 1,064 947 0.12 10 Yakima Valley Pippins 25,125 27 931 860 0.08 11 Port Angeles Lefties 22,612 27 837 1,199 -0.30 12 Wenatchee AppleSox 20,036 26 771 795 -0.03 13 Kamloops NorthPaws 16,496 23 717 760 -0.06 14 Cowlitz Black Bears 17,517 26 674 589 0.14 15 Springfield Drifters 6,791 27 252 210 0.20 16 Walla Walla Sweets 28,041 27 1,039 969 0.07 TOTALS 626,171 425 1,473 1,298 0.13

Western Canadian Baseball League

# Team TOTAL GMS 2023AV 2022AV +/- 1 Okotoks Dawgs 127,622 28 4,558 4,216 0.08 2 Sylvan Lake Gulls 45,105 28 1,611 1,291 0.25 3 Medicine Hat Mavericks 35,449 28 1,266 1,178 0.07 4 Regina Red Sox 23,688 27 877 662 0.32 5 Lethbridge Bulls 23,462 28 838 332 1.52 6 Fort McMurray Giants 17,032 28 608 720 -0.16 7 Moose Jaw Miller Express 11,932 27 442 384 0.15 8 Swift Current 57s 9,028 27 334 292 0.14 9 Brooks Bombers 6,963 27 258 279 -0.08 10 Weyburn Beavers 5,144 27 191 25 6.64 TOTALS 305,425 275 1,111 898 0.24

