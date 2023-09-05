2023 summer collegiate attendance by league

With the 2023 season ending over the weekend when the MLB Draft League wrapped up, it’s time to begin our listings of 2023 summer collegiate attendance numbers. We continue with a listing of league numbers, followed by per-game average.
This ranking of 2023 summer collegiate attendance, listed by per-game average within the league, is limited to leagues that report attendance for every team in the circuit. There are plenty of teams and leagues that choose not to report attendance, including all the summer-collegiate teams in California.
, followed by a ranking of teams by average attendance. The final list is the most accurate way to gauge success: this list rewards teams in leagues that play a relatively high number of games (27-36) when compared to other leagues playing 20-25 games. Tomorrow’s Ballpark Digest newsletter will contain a longer analysis of the 2023 summer collegiate attendance numbers; We began our coverage with a list of 2023 summer collegiate attendance ranked by total attendance . sign up for the free newsletter here
TOTAL
GMS
AV
2022AV
+/-
MLB Draft League
589,815
221
2,669
2,838
-0.06
Appalachian League
360,226
211
1,707
1,297
0.32
Northwoods League
1,297,864
820
1,583
1,541
0.03
Futures Collegiate Baseball League
332,259
222
1,497
1,382
0.08
West Coast League
626,171
425
1,473
1,298
0.13
Cape Cod League
318,401
218
1,461
1,568
-0.07
Prospect League
575,294
458
1,256
990
0.27
Coastal Plain League
454,113
362
1,254
1,164
0.08
Western Canadian Baseball League
305,425
275
1,111
898
0.24
New England Collegiate Baseball League
264,365
267
990
873
0.13
Appalachian League
#
Team
TOTAL
GMS
2023AV
2022AV
+/-
1
Johnson City Doughboys
87,719
24
3,655
2,106
0.74
2
Greeneville Flyboys
45,251
20
2,263
1,559
0.45
3
Kingsport Axmen
43,956
21
2,093
1,724
0.21
4
Burlington Sock Puppets
46,760
23
2,033
1,751
0.16
5
Danville Otterbots
35,339
23
1,536
1,202
0.28
6
Pulaski River Turtles
26,150
18
1,453
1,546
-0.06
7
Bristol State Liners
25,674
19
1,351
541
1.50
8
Elizabethton River Riders
22,222
22
1,010
917
0.10
9
Bluefield Ridge Runners
16,728
22
760
662
0.15
10
Princeton Whistlepigs
10,427
19
549
685
-0.20
TOTALS
360,226
211
1,707
1,297
0.32
Cape Cod League
#
Team
TOTAL
GMS
2023AV
2022AV
+/-
1
Orleans Firebirds
43,942
21
2,092
1,877
0.11
2
Chatham Anglers
40,026
22
1,819
2,558
-0.29
3
Cotuit Kettleers
35,675
22
1,622
1,611
0.01
4
Hyannis Harbor Hawks
34,742
22
1,579
1,320
0.20
5
Harwich Mariners
34,285
22
1,558
1,722
-0.10
6
Falmouth Commodores
32,228
22
1,465
1,591
-0.08
7
Bourne Braves
27,789
21
1,323
1,076
0.23
8
Brewster Whitecaps
28,208
22
1,282
1,271
0.01
9
Y-D Red Sox
27,451
22
1,248
1,601
-0.22
10
Wareham Gatemen
14,055
22
639
1,050
-0.39
TOTALS
318,401
218
1,461
1,568
-0.07
Coastal Plain League
#
Team
TOTAL
GMS
2023AV
2022AV
+/-
1
Macon Bacon
58,808
23
2,557
2,376
0.08
2
Peninsula Pilots
56,196
23
2,443
2,131
0.15
3
Wilmington Sharks
48,731
32
1,523
1,377
0.11
4
Wilson Tobs
37,517
27
1,390
1,196
0.16
5
Lexington County Blowfish
37,260
29
1,285
1,341
-0.04
6
Florence Flamingos
28,916
24
1,205
1,221
-0.01
7
Morehead City Marlins
32,539
27
1,205
1,160
0.04
8
Holly Springs Salamanders
35,678
32
1,109
1,050
0.06
9
Tri-City Chili Peppers
27,493
26
1,057
975
0.08
10
Martinsville Mustangs
19,222
19
1,012
781
0.30
11
HP-Thomasville HiToms
23,315
26
897
691
0.30
12
Boone Bigfoots
19,332
28
690
NA
NA
13
Forest City Owls
17,542
26
675
570
0.18
14
Asheboro Zookeepers
11,764
20
588
527
0.12
TOTALS
454,113
362
1,254
1,164
0.08
Futures Collegiate Baseball League
#
Team
TOTAL
GMS
2023AV
2022AV
+/-
1
Vermont Lake Monsters
72,067
29
2,485
2,075
0.20
2
Worcester Bravehearts
53,605
27
1,985
1,570
0.26
3
New Britain Bees
47,680
28
1,703
1,702
0.00
4
Norwich Sea Unicorns
52,739
32
1,648
1,367
0.21
5
Nashua Silver Knights
48,716
30
1,624
1,444
0.12
6
Westfield Starfires
21,345
24
889
856
0.04
7
Brockton Rox
21,405
27
793
1,067
-0.26
8
Pittsfield Suns
14,702
25
588
824
-0.29
TOTALS
332,259
222
1,497
1,382
0.08
MLB Draft League
#
Team
TOTAL
GMS
2023AV
2022AV
+/-
1
Trenton Thunder
196,669
36
5,463
5,016
0.09
2
State College Spikes
112,209
39
2,877
2,862
0.01
3
Frederick Keys
92,349
36
2,565
4,422
-0.42
4
Mahoning Valley Scrappers
85,215
37
2,303
2,186
0.05
5
Williamsport Crosscutters
59,137
35
1,690
1,579
0.07
6
W. Va. Black Bears
44,236
38
1,164
1,032
0.13
TOTALS
589,815
221
2,669
2,838
-0.06
New England Collegiate Baseball League
#
Team
TOTAL
GMS
2023AV
2022AV
+/-
1
Martha’s Vineyard Sharks
61,607
22
2,800
1,579
0.77
2
Newport Gulls
53,489
22
2,431
2,346
0.04
3
North Shore Navigators
26,167
19
1,377
1,160
0.19
4
Vermont Mountaineers
23,746
18
1,319
1,748
-0.25
5
Keene Swamp Bats
28,379
22
1,290
1,495
-0.14
6
Ocean State Waves
17,062
22
776
586
0.32
7
Bristol Blues
12,787
22
581
619
-0.06
8
North Adams SteepleCats
8,551
19
450
313
0.44
9
Sanford Mainers
8,441
21
402
459
-0.12
10
Upper Valley Nighthawks
7,707
21
367
660
-0.44
11
Valley Blue Sox
6,946
20
347
306
0.13
12
Danbury Westerners
5,780
18
321
325
-0.01
13
Mystic Schooners
3,703
21
176
305
-0.42
TOTALS
264,365
267
990
873
0.13
Northwoods League
#
Team
TOTAL
GMS
2023AV
2022AV
+/-
1
Madison Mallards
228,692
36
6,353
5,550
0.14
2
Kalamazoo Growlers
92,065
35
2,630
2,287
0.15
3
Traverse City Pit Spitters
91,000
36
2,528
2,268
0.11
4
Kenosha Kingfish
82,350
36
2,288
2,113
0.08
5
La Crosse Loggers
78,098
36
2,169
2,180
-0.01
6
Bismarck Larks
62,308
34
1,833
1,852
-0.01
7
St. Cloud Rox
61,161
36
1,699
1,528
0.11
8
Mankato MoonDogs
58,596
36
1,628
1,548
0.05
9
Green Bay Rockers
54,271
36
1,508
1,561
-0.03
10
Eau Claire Express
48,214
35
1,378
1,265
0.09
11
Wausau Woodchucks
44,065
36
1,224
1,221
0.00
12
Rockford Rivets
38,386
35
1,097
874
0.26
13
Thunder Bay Border Cats
39,322
36
1,092
NA
NA
14
Willmar Stingers
37,269
36
1,035
977
0.06
15
Lakeshore Chinooks
33,909
35
969
950
0.02
16
Waterloo Bucks
34,333
36
954
922
0.03
17
Battle Creek Battle Jacks
32,457
35
927
799
0.16
18
Kokomo Jackrabbits
31,992
35
914
792
0.15
19
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
32,659
36
907
942
-0.04
20
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
32,053
36
890
1,043
-0.15
21
Duluth Huskies
29,822
36
828
726
0.14
22
Rochester Honkers
28,574
36
794
985
-0.19
23
Minot Hot Tots
26,268
36
730
NA
NA
TOTALS
1,297,864
820
1,583
1,541
0.03
Prospect League
#
Team
TOTAL
GMS
2023AV
2022AV
+/-
1
Clinton LumberKings
80,904
29
2,790
2,546
0.10
2
Thrillville Thrillbillies
63,070
27
2,336
NA
NA
3
Chillicothe Paints
57,559
27
2,132
2,055
0.04
4
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes
49,681
29
1,713
1,301
0.32
5
Jackson Rockabillys
46,949
29
1,619
NA
NA
6
Danville Dans
38,102
26
1,466
1,473
0.00
7
Lafayette Aviators
46,142
33
1,398
1,539
-0.09
8
O’Fallon Hoots
28,370
24
1,182
938
0.26
9
Normal CornBelters
24,584
23
1,069
671
0.59
10
Burlington Bees
26,689
26
1,026
977
0.05
11
Quincy Gems
25,601
28
914
943
-0.03
12
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp
21,813
27
808
669
0.21
13
Cape Catfish
18,057
28
645
462
0.40
14
REX Baseball
12,791
24
533
528
0.01
15
Alton River Dragons
14,587
28
521
496
0.05
16
Johnstown Mill Rats
9,749
23
424
464
-0.09
17
Champion City Kings
10,646
27
394
340
0.16
TOTALS
575,294
458
1,256
990
0.27
West Coast League
#
Team
TOTAL
GMS
2023AV
2022AV
+/-
1
Edmonton Riverhawks
104,748
27
3,880
2,342
0.66
2
Portland Pickles
82,887
27
3,070
3,011
0.02
3
Victoria HarbourCats
65,798
27
2,437
1,919
0.27
4
Bellingham Bells
58,220
27
2,156
1,931
0.12
5
Corvallis Knights
46,586
27
1,725
1,819
-0.05
6
Bend Elks
40,440
27
1,496
1,341
0.12
7
Ridgefield Raptors
34,122
27
1,264
1,039
0.22
8
Nanaimo NightOwls
28,076
26
1,080
1,094
-0.01
9
Kelowna Falcons
28,716
27
1,064
947
0.12
10
Yakima Valley Pippins
25,125
27
931
860
0.08
11
Port Angeles Lefties
22,612
27
837
1,199
-0.30
12
Wenatchee AppleSox
20,036
26
771
795
-0.03
13
Kamloops NorthPaws
16,496
23
717
760
-0.06
14
Cowlitz Black Bears
17,517
26
674
589
0.14
15
Springfield Drifters
6,791
27
252
210
0.20
16
Walla Walla Sweets
28,041
27
1,039
969
0.07
TOTALS
626,171
425
1,473
1,298
0.13
Western Canadian Baseball League
#
Team
TOTAL
GMS
2023AV
2022AV
+/-
1
Okotoks Dawgs
127,622
28
4,558
4,216
0.08
2
Sylvan Lake Gulls
45,105
28
1,611
1,291
0.25
3
Medicine Hat Mavericks
35,449
28
1,266
1,178
0.07
4
Regina Red Sox
23,688
27
877
662
0.32
5
Lethbridge Bulls
23,462
28
838
332
1.52
6
Fort McMurray Giants
17,032
28
608
720
-0.16
7
Moose Jaw Miller Express
11,932
27
442
384
0.15
8
Swift Current 57s
9,028
27
334
292
0.14
9
Brooks Bombers
6,963
27
258
279
-0.08
10
Weyburn Beavers
5,144
27
191
25
6.64
TOTALS
305,425
275
1,111
898
0.24
