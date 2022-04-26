Frontier Field upgrades finally approved

This has been a project years and years in the making, and we’re now finally seeing details and funding for Frontier Field upgrades, as the home of the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A; International League) will see both player and fan improvements.

Though proposals for Frontier Field upgrades have been pitched by the team and the city for years–our archives show proposals pitched by the Red Wings as far back as 2014, including upgraded clubhouses and the addition of a 360-degree concourse.

The deal announced yesterday by the Red Wings, Monroe County and the state of New York calls for a $26-million construction project divided into two areas: MLB Improvements and the Facility and Patron Improvement. First, some $12 million will be spent on MiLB Improvements mandated by MLB, covering clubhouse upgrades (including locker rooms meant for women and kitchen additions), a new batting tunnel, weight room, video room and an additional $3 million allocation for caulking and seating replacements.

The $11 million Facility and Patron Improvements include amenities such as bistro table seating to expand options for ticket sales, a new kitchen facility, a 360-degree concourse adding a pathway around the outfield, and improved picnic and patio areas.

The work is scheduled for completion by April 2025, in time for opening day.

A new $10-million grant in this year’s New York State Budget combined with the existing $2.5-million grant received from New York State will total $12.5 million from the state. Another $13.5 million will be provided by Monroe County.

“We are so grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul, our local New York State Delegation, the Monroe County Legislature and to County Executive Adam Bello for making the upkeep and upgrade to Frontier Field a priority,” said Naomi Silver, President and CEO of the Rochester Red Wings, via press release. “We serve a vast cross-section of the community and with these facility improvements we will provide the new amenities fans look for.”

RELATED STORIES: Red Wings, Monroe County map Frontier Field improvements; Red Wings, County Revive Frontier Field Renovation Plans; Red Wings, Monroe County pitch Frontier Field renovations;