Saving Fenway Park documentary on tap tonight

The building of Fenway Park and its ultimate restoration over the last 10-plus years is the subject of an episode of American Built on FOX Business Network tonight.

American Built is a series covering major construction and building projects in U.S. history, ranging from the Pentagon and the United Nations headquarters to the Hubble Telescope to Anaheim’s Crystal Cathedral. On tap tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central: “The legacy of Fenway Park: Big risks, high stakes, bad luck,” featuring a look back at the building of the ballpark, how it survived over the years, and how the modern ownership of the Boston Red Sox committed to restoring and preserving the history venue. You’ll recognize all the folks interviews on how they tackled renovation over the years. Opening in 1912, Fenway Park is the oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball.

The above photo dates back to 1917.