Red Wings, Monroe County map Frontier Field improvements

The Rochester Red Wings (Class AAA; International League) and Monroe County are beginning the process of planning improvements to Frontier Field to meet the new MiLB facility guidelines.

The process should take a year or so, according to Monroe County officials. The Red Wings have been pitching renovations to Frontier Field for years–in 2018 we ran an updated on negotiations for a $13-million overhaul, which would have addressed shortfalls both on the fan side and on the player side. From the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle:

The improvements include larger clubhouses for home and visiting teams, better field lighting, and improved training facilities for players. Some of the upgrades need to be completed by 2023, and the rest are required by 2025.

In a press briefing held at the ballpark Friday, County Executive Adam Bello explained that the first step would be to engage consulting services to assess the stadium’s current conditions and determine which aspects are already in compliance. The consultant would then work to provide designs that would meet the new MLB standards and develop a construction timeline.

The county will begin accepting applications for the RFP process on Feb. 5; here is a link to request the RFP.

MLB’s new guidelines for MiLB ballparks will include upgraded clubhouses for both home and visiting teams, upgraded lighting standards, additional clubhouse amenities like kitchens and larger workout areas, and separate spaces for female staffers and umpires, among other teams.

