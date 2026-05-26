25% discount on August Publications titles

Whether you’re searching for some great summer reads or shopping early for a Father’s Day gift, we have a deal for you: a 25 percent discount on August Publications paperbacks.
Take a 25 percent discount on 12 August Publications paperback editions, good through end of day May 31. The discounts apply to the following titles:
- Before They Wore Dodger Blue: Tommy Lasorda and the Greatest Draft Class in Baseball History
- The Howleyites: Toronto’s Changing City, A Stadium Rising, and The Champions of 1926
- Jim Gilliam: The Forgotten Dodger
- The Baseball Thesaurus, 3rd Edition
- Baseball Like It Oughta Be
- My 1961
- The Right Thing to Do: The True Pioneers of College Football Integration
- Raye of Light: Jimmy Raye, Duffy Daugherty, The Integration of College Football, and the 1965-66 Michigan State Spartans
- The Football Thesaurus, 2e
- Goodfellows: The Champions of St. Ambrose, 3e
- Home Runs: Tales of Tonks, Taters, Contests and Derbies
- Never a Bad Game: Fifty-Plus Years of the Southern League
There are two ways to apply this discount. The first is the easiest: Use this link to access the August Publications website, and the discount will automatically be applied to your order. The second is also pretty easy: On the August Publications website, select the titles for purchase by placing them in your shopping cart, and and when you check out enter SUMMER26 in the discount-code field.