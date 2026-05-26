25% discount on August Publications titles

Whether you’re searching for some great summer reads or shopping early for a Father’s Day gift, we have a deal for you: a 25 percent discount on August Publications paperbacks.

Take a 25 percent discount on 12 August Publications paperback editions, good through end of day May 31. The discounts apply to the following titles:

There are two ways to apply this discount. The first is the easiest: Use this link to access the August Publications website, and the discount will automatically be applied to your order. The second is also pretty easy: On the August Publications website, select the titles for purchase by placing them in your shopping cart, and and when you check out enter SUMMER26 in the discount-code field.