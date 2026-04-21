Upcoming author appearances: Eric Vickrey, D.M. Fox

Some noteworthy author appearances to pass along in the coming week. Note that two of the signings are tied into Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday–a good time to drop by your local indie bookstore and request they carry August Publications titles.

Longer term, we have big news about an Eric Vickrey reading: he’ll be the opening speaker in the 2026 National Baseball Hall of Fame Author Series on June 18. We will have plenty of additional information in coming weeks.

The pair also made appearances on high-profile podcasts in the past week. We’d highly encourage you to check out all three. Eric was a guest on Ben Hill’s The Show Before The Show MiLB.com podcast, discussing Before They Wore Dodger Blue and the 1968 Los Angeles Dodgers draft class. (The link above takes you to Spotify, and it’s also available on Apple Podcasts.) He also appeared on the Dodgers Beat Podcast to discuss his book, the 1968 Dodgers draft class, and the development of the core players. Doug was a guest on the Toronto Mike podcast, where he discussed the 1926 Toronto Maple Leafs, the opening of Maple Leaf Stadium, and the Junior World Series featuring Dan Howley’s champion Maple Leafs. Check it out here on Apple Podcasts.

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Speaking of podcasts: both made recent appearances on the August Publications/Ballpark Digest podcast. Check out the D.M. Fox podcast here:

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You can also listen to the episode via Buzzspout here.

If you want to view the video version, check it out on YouTube here.

Check out the Eric Vickrey podcast here, as we discuss Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers history with Eric and Steve Dittmore, author of Jim Gilliam: The Forgotten Dodger:

Apple iTunes

Spotify

Amazon Music

iHeart Radio

Pandora

Podcast Addict

You can also listen to the episode via Buzzspout here.

If you want to view the video version, check it out on YouTube here.