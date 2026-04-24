Clearwater, Pinellas County approve BayCare Ballpark renovations

Two key funding commitments are now in place for BayCare Ballpark renovations, with the city of Clearwater pledging $30 million and Pinellas County set for $85 million.

The Philadelphia Phillies are seeking Carpenter Complex and BayCare Ballpark renovations to the tune of $205 million. The renovation plan centers on improvements on the fan side (the team made Carpenter Complex improvements before spring training this year), including a new and expanded entry plaza; new permanent team and fan spaces in the left-field corner (retaining the Tiki bar, of course) and above the center-field batters eye; upgraded concessions; expanded concourses; upgraded lighting; new seating; and a new videoboard. In addition, the Carpenter Compex would see the installation of more state-of-the-art training equipment. The team still plans on using the mall located south of the ballpark–now owned by the Phillies–as part of additional development (i.e., the Ballpark Village), but that part of the plan would be financed by the Phillies.

The funding would commit the Phillies to Clearwater spring training through 2047. The commitments, however, signal the start of negotiations on a final BayCare Ballpark renovations plan, which is expected to be finalized before the end of the year. The current plan calls for completion by Spring Training 2029.

Besides Phillies spring training, Baycare Ballpark host the Clearwater Threshers (Low-A; Florida State League).

Rendering courtesy Philadelphia Phillies and Ewing Cole.

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