Studer, KC Roots take over Kansas City Monarchs

Quint Studer and KC Roots have completed a purchase of the Kansas City Monarchs (independent; American Association) from owner Mark Brandmeyer.

Studer’s roots are in affiliated baseball as owner of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double-A; Southern League) and Beloit Sky Carp (High-A; Midwest League), but before joining the Southern League he owned the Pensacola Pelicans, which eventually joined the American Association after earlier stints in other indy circuits.

The original Monarchs were a Negro Leagues mainstay, featuring the likes of Satchel Paige, Hilton Smith, Willard Brown and Jackie Robinson. The modern Monarchs exist as a tribute to that original team: the former Duluth-Superior Dukes and Kansas City T-Bones partnered with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and changed their name to the Monarchs.

The deal came after outreach from Studer.

“I am incredibly grateful Mark took my call,” Studer said via press release. “What he, the Monarchs staff, and this community have built is truly special. Two championships, a strong partnership with local leadership, and a reputation for delivering affordable, meaningful experiences — that’s a foundation we deeply respect.”

“Selling the KC Monarchs isn’t about stepping away — it’s about positioning this franchise for its next era of growth,” Brandmeyer said via press release. “This team belongs to Kansas City, and my responsibility has always been to ensure it has the leadership, resources, and vision to thrive long into the future.”