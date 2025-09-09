Pioneer League expands Cali presence; Grand Junction to relocate

The independent Pioneer League will expand its California footprint in 2026 with teams in Long Beach and Modesto, as the Grand Junction Jackalopes announced a relocation from Suplizio Field. UPDATED!

The new Modesto team will take up residence at John Thurman Field, home to the Modesto Nuts (Low-A; California League) through the 2025 season. The owner: Dave Heller, current owner of the Quad Cities River Bandits (High-A; Midwest League) and the Pioneer League’s Billings Mustangs. The Modesto City Council unanimously approved a John Thurman Field lease with Heller’s Main Street Baseball today (Sept. 10); check out the details here.

The Long Beach team will set up shop at historic Blair Field. Ownership groups are in place for both teams (Long Beach Baseball added rapper Warren G today); watch for announcements shortly.

The loss of Grand Junction trims the number of pro minor-league teams in Colorado from two to one, with the Rocky Mountain Vibes currently in place in Colorado Springs. It wasn’t long ago there were three minor-league teams in Colorado.

“I am greatly saddened to make this announcement,” said Pioneer League President Mike Shapiro via press release. “I know it’s very disappointing for the team’s many fans in the Grand Valley, but after making sincere efforts to keep the team in Grand Junction, it unfortunately didn’t work out as hoped. The PBL will announce shortly where the team will relocate for the 2026 season.”

Originally known as the Butte Copper Kings, the Grand Junction franchise entered the Pioneer League in 1978. Following the 2000 season, the Copper Kings relocated to Casper, Wyoming, to play as the Casper Ghosts, an affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. In 2011, the team moved to its current home at Suplizio Field.

Grand Junction became an MLB Partner League team and was renamed the Grand Junction Jackalopes when the PBL converted to a non-affiliated league in 2021.

Playing out of Suplizio Field was always a challenge, as the team was a limited tenant, unable to store equipment year-round at the ballpark. Suplizio Field is perhaps best known in the community as home to the Junior College (JUCO) Baseball World Series.

As noted, the Pioneer League is adding two California teams for 2026, joining the existing Oakland Ballers and Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers. The Nuts, owned by Diamond Baseball Holdings, are moving to San Bernardino and will become the new Inland Empire 66ers, with the 66ers licensee shifting operations to Ontario. Efforts toward a new downtown ballpark came up short, and with the prior owner Seattle Mariners showing little interest in investing in a new or renovated Modesto ballpark ($32 million was projected as the cost of bringing the facility to MiLB standards), the handwriting was on the wall. John Thurman Field opened as Del Webb Field in 1955 and currently has a capacity of 4,000 or so. Located in the greater San Francisco/San Jose area, Modesto’s MSA is estimated as over 556,000.

Adding Blair Field to the mix gives the league a new entry to the Los Angeles area, as Blair Field is home to the Long Beach State Dirtbags. Opening in 1958, Blair Field has hosted baseball at every level, including Chicago Cubs spring training in 1966, MLB exhibition games in 1967 and professional baseball in the form of the independent Golden Baseball League’s Long Beach Armada in 2005-2009. The facility also hosted Los Angeles Rams practices and has been a movie set for several productions, including Moneyball and Mr. Baseball.

Technically, it’s Bohl Diamond at Blair Field, named after longtime Long Beach State supporter Marilyn Bohl, who funded a slew of ballpark improvements, including new LED lighting, a new playing surface with an improved drainage system, a multi-purpose team facility along the left field line, new videoboard in right field, a renovated player development facility and more.

These won’t be the only lineup changes in the Pioneer League for 2026, as the league continues a makeover that expands a Western footprint.