New for 2024: Lancaster Stormers

We have an interesting rebranding to pass long: the Lancaster Barnstormers, a leading team in the MLB Partner Leagues, will shift its identity to the Lancaster Stormers for the 2024 season and beyond.

The Lancaster entry in the Atlantic League, known as the Lancaster Barnstormers since the team’s launch for the 2005 season, will feature a modernized logo and branding as the club enters its 20th year.

“Coming off back-to-back championship seasons and entering our 20th year, we thought this would be the perfect time for updated branding,” said General Manager Mike Reynolds via press release.

The agricultural theme for the team will remain: Cylo will remain the Stormers mascot; and the Stormers will continue to wear a “barn” patch on uniform sleeves; the colors are still red, black, and gold; and the iconic script L mark remain. However, it will be a bull logo carrying the club into the future.

The club partnered with SKYE sports branding on the new look and feel. Everything from roosters, to rams, to horses, weathervanes and even tractor combines were explored before landing on the bull. The bull is complemented with modern lettering, a custom font inspired by Pennsylvania Dutch calligraphy.