Back in 2024: The Lexington Legends

By on February 16, 2024 in Independent Baseball

After a one-year stint as the Lexington Counter Clocks, new ownership led veteran MiLB operator Andy Sandler is restoring the Lexington Legends name and releasing an updated brand featuring Mighty Lex.

Not a surprise: the ownership group that includes former owner Alan Stein had laid plenty of “legendary” hints about a return to the Legends name and branding. The change to Counter Clocks wasn’t popular–any name you need to explain is generally a failure–so the new owners scored some points with the return of the Legends.

“When we first visited Lexington, we felt that legendary vibe, driving past  iconic horse farms and sipping bourbon while admiring the classic Legends Lane ballpark and  imagining the enhancements to come to the ballpark and its surrounding property in the heart of  Lexington,” said owner Andy Sandler via press release. “We cherish the opportunity to bring back to the community the team’s name and  restore the baseball experience so cherished by generations of Lexington families.” 

The new branding is built around Mighty Lex, billed by the ownership as “a debonair old school ballplayer with a handlebar mustache, mischievous smirk, and knowing wink.”

“Being able to create this new brand identity for the Lexington Legends was particularly  meaningful to me, as Kentucky has been my home for the past 20+ years. I am very excited to see this new identity being worn by the players and enjoyed by the fans at Lexington’s stadium, a ballpark that will always hold a special place in my heart, as my son and his teammates won  the Kentucky state high school baseball championship there,” said designer Dan Simon of  Studio Simon via press release. Simon designed the full suite of Lexington marks. That includes the “Kentucky L,” an “L” made with the outline of Kentucky, and the stacked LEX text. Home and road jerseys feature new, custom “Legends”  and “Lexington” cursive word marks, an homage to the scripts that have adorned classic baseball jerseys for generations. 

