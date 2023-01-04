Lexington Legends makeover continues with Justin Ferrarella named president/GM

Following a sale of the Lexington Legends (Atlantic League) and Wild Health Field, the offseason makeover of the team continues with the naming of Justin Ferrarella as the club’s new President and General Manager.

Originally from Wayne, New Jersey, Ferrarella has served as General Manager for the Frontier League’s Sussex County Miners since 2017. He will start in his new role with the Legends on January 5.

“Lexington is an incredible sports town, and I’m thrilled to be joining the city’s baseball club and the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball,” Ferrarella said via press release. “I see tremendous opportunity for the Legends–both on and off the field–and I’m looking forward to kicking off a new era of baseball in Lexington this season.”

Ferrarella began with the Sussex County Miners as Operations Manager, during the team’s first year. In 2017, he was named General Manager and led the team to on-field success with a win in the 2018 Can-Am League Championship. During his time as General Manager, Ferrarella was also responsible for overseeing the Miners’ transition to the Frontier League.

“Justin has been greatly successful with the Miners, and we’re excited for him to be bringing his impressive baseball experience to Kentucky,” said Legends owner Nathan Lyons via press release. “We wanted to find a General Manager who could help baseball in Lexington truly grow and succeed, and Justin’s experience with the Miners demonstrates his ability to do just that.”

Nathan and Keri Lyons acquired the Lexington Legends, along with Wild Health Field and its real estate, as part of a transaction from Stands, LLC, and other affiliated companies, whose CEO is Andy Shea. The acquisition was completed in October 2022.

