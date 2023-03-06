New for 2023: Lexington Counter Clocks

We have a new name for the Lexington Legends in 2023, as the Atlantic League team undergoes a rebranding to a new identity: The Lexington Counter Clocks.

The new name maintains the team’s ties to the horse racing industry, as well as paying homage to Kentucky’s historic spirit of independence.

Traditionally, horses in England raced around a grass track in a clockwise direction. However, declaring independence from the British way, early Kentuckians began to race their horses in the opposite direction–counter-clockwise–and on dirt. The world, and baseball, ultimately followed Kentucky’s lead.

Along with its new name, the Lexington Counter Clocks introduced today Hoss and Dinger, two fun-loving characters that encapsulate the energetic nature of the brand. Hoss the horse races to the left, charging toward home base with a Big L-inspired ball player on his back. Meanwhile, for Dinger the clock, it’s game time all the time. His hands hold tight to a bat, ready for action and clocking home run after home run.

“Throughout the process of developing our new team name and visual identity, we heard from hundreds of members of the local community, who all shared one thing in common: a deep pride of their state and of its rich history,” said Lexington Counter Clocks owner Nathan Lyons via press release. “We have worked hard to reflect this hometown pride–and the significant role Central Kentucky has played in sports history–in our new name and visual identity. We’re thrilled to introduce the Lexington Counter Clocks to the community today, and we’re looking forward to what promises to be an exciting season of baseball.”

New merchandise, featuring the Lexington Counter Clocks name and visual identity, is available here.

