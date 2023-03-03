Voting now open in 2023 Best of the Ballparks college ballparks competition

With 64 facilities in play and a wide range of ballparks in the field, we expect a spirited competition by opening up voting in the 2023 Best of the Ballparks fan vote for college ballparks. So vote!

The college ballpark vote is the latest in our Best of the Ballparks fan vote, where you choose your favorite spring training, college, MLB, MiLB, independent and summer-collegiate ballparks. We began yesterday with a vote covering the 13 ballparks of the Grapefruit League, followed by a fan vote of the 10 ballparks comprising the Cactus League.

How did we arrive at this list of top college ballparks? We began with a much, much longer list of contenders. In recent years we’ve seen colleges up their games when it came to facilities, which makes compiling a list like this to be such a challenge. Some are here because of intense fan popularity in a prior poll, some are here because of great developmental facilities, some are here because we find them architectually interesting and some are here because of historical significance. The rankings are very loose, so please don’t take offense if your favorite ballpark has a low seeding in these brackets or was excluded from the vote. The last time we held a college ballpark poll, we promised if fans showed enough interest in a college-baseball vote (more than 10,000 participants), we’ll bring it back with an expanded 64-ballpark field. And here we are.

O’Brate Stadium (Oklahoma State University) is our top seed after winning our last competition; Baum-Walker Stadium (University of Arkansas) was the runner-up and accordingly receives the #2 seed.

Some things to note. First, you are allowed to vote multiple times, but you can only vote once per day. Second, you don’t need to fill out a full slate: partially filled lineups will count. A running tally of the vote will be presented, and you can view the results to date in the brackets graphic at the bottom of this page once we hit the second round.