New for 2024: CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches

As spring training launches, we have some ballpark news from the Grapefruit League: the spring home of the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals is now CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches, as naming rights for the West Palm Beach training camp have been purchased by Travis Scott’s hard-seltzer firm.

Scott is the multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated Houston-based artist and owner of the CACTI Hard Seltzer brand. The ballpark will undergo a complete rebrand throughout, and CACTI brand product will be available for fans at Astros and Nationals Spring Training games.

“With the official U.S. launch of CACTI coming, I am psyched to be partnering with the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals for CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches,” Scott said via press release.

“The Houston Astros are excited for the opportunity to work with Travis Scott and the CACTI Hard Seltzer team,” said Creighton Kahoalii, Astros Senior Vice President, Affiliate Business Operations, via press release. “This collaboration supports our continued efforts to provide a great fan experience not just during spring training, but at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches throughout the year.”

The Astros and Nationals have shared the training complex since it was opened in 2017, with each club having separate training facilities on opposite sides of the ballpark. It previously was also known as FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.

