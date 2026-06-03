Dyersville Ghosts? New NWL Field of Dreams team announces potential monikers

We have the five finalists in the “Name the Team” contest for the new summer-collegiate Northwoods League team at the iconic Field of Dreams site, launching play in 2027.

The five finalists are pretty good: they were selected from more than 400 names submitted in the first round of the competition. Voting is now officially open online–click here to vote–and will remain open through June 30. The official team name will be unveiled during the Northwoods League All-Star Festivities on July 7-8 in Dyersville.

Here are the five names, as released by the Northwoods League ownership group. The branding opportunities are strong; maybe the team can resuscitate the old glow-in-the-dark caps worn by the former Casper Ghosts in the Pioneer League.

Dyersville Corn Dogs

A tribute to the corn fields that make the Field of Dreams setting magical and the agricultural nature of the area.

Dyersville Dreamers

The name “Dreamers” captures both the spirit of the iconic Field of Dreams site and the broader identity of baseball itself. Field of Dreams is built on the idea that belief, nostalgia, and imagination can bring something extraordinary to life. The word “Dreamers” reflects that legacy, honoring the famous line, “If you build it, he will come,” while inviting a new generation of players and fans to believe in possibility and community.

Dyersville Ghosts

A tribute to the “ghost players” that come out of the corn. “The players playing as the Ghosts being the cornerstone of not only the movie but really make you believe that you are watching legends of the past play the game the way it was way back then.”

Dyersville Moonlighters

A tribute to Moonlight Graham, a featured character in the movie Field of Dreams. “Playing baseball under the moonlight, in a wide-open cornfield … Paying homage to Moonlight Graham as well.”

Dyersville Spirits

“The Field of Dreams revolves around the Spirits of former Black Sox and MLB players”

After several years of planning, false starts and perhaps an overly ambitious plan at development that included other sports and year-round events, the nonprofit Dyersville Events bought the site from Go the Distance Baseball in late 2024, thanks to a state grant. Dyersville Events then group embarked on a plan to build a new permanent ballpark to replace the temporary structure used in the 2021 and 2022 games (we were there). If you’ve been to FoD, the permanent location is west of the farmhouse and film site.

Rendering courtesy Dyersville Baseball.

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