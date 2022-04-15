Iowa’s Field of Dreams site set for $80M sports-tourism development

We have a major sports tourism project in the works, as the iconic Field of Dreams site in Dyersville, IA is set for an $80-million multi-phase development adding more fields and amenities to the movie location.

The plan, as unveiled by Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, yesterday, isn’t exactly new–the late Denise Stillman and partners had sought investors for such a development before she passed away–but the exact scope of the project is new and beyond Stillman’s original vision.

The original 190-acre farm will be the base of the development, augmented by addition of almost 100 more acres to the west. The first phase of the project, which will installed largely on the new land, will include nine new diamonds, a youth player dorm and a new hotel. It’s currently scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023. The existing movie site will remain intact, while the base of the temporary ballpark built for the 2021 Field of Dreams Yankees/White Sox event, will be expanded into a permanent facility.

Additional phases, set to be completed in 2025, will include a concert amphitheater, an RV park, 100,00-square-foot FieldHouse and a park geared toward adults and children with disabilities.

There are some familiar names associated with the project, including Hall of Famer Frank Thomas, CEO of Go the Distance Baseball, and industry veteran Dan Evans, the group’s chief operating officer. Evans, former general manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, had previously served as a consultant to Go the Distance Baseball.

“I am grateful for all that the game of baseball gave me throughout my career, and now I am proud and excited to lead a team that is building opportunities for players, fans, and families to enjoy our national pastime and for teams to train and compete,” Thomas said in a press release.

This development hops on a big trend: sports tourism facilities. It’s a trend we’ve been watching closely; we may have a surprise or two on this topic in the near future.

