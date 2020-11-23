New date set for 2021 Field of Dreams game

MLB announced a new date of Aug. 12 for the Field of Dreams game at a custom-built ballpark outside Dyersville, IA, featuring the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees.

Before you start texting us for more information on tickets for the match, note that the Aug. 12 date is still tentative, and the feasibility of ticket availability will be evaluated in the months ahead.

If held, the game will mark the first Major League Baseball game ever held in the State of Iowa, to be played at the fan-favorite tourist destination. MLB built a temporary ballpark adjacent to the movie site, with a potential capacity of up to 8,000 fans.

Field of Dreams, the big-screen adaptation of the W.P. Kinsella novel Shoeless Joe, was released to acclaim in 1989 with a cast that included stars Kevin Costner, Ray Liotta, James Earl Jones, and Amy Madigan. It has remained popular with baseball and movie fans alike, and a field has been left intact at the production site, allowing it to become a sought-out tourist destination. Since 1989, the Lansing Family Farm, which was used in the movie, has been a popular tourist attraction, now known as the “Field of Dreams Movie Site.” In 2011, the field was purchased by the late Denise Stillman and a group of investors with the goal of preserving the Field of Dreams and creating a special place for baseball fans, tournament players and families. Stillman began working with MLB in 2015, culminating in plans for this game.

Rendering courtesy MLB.

