2020 Field of Dreams game canceled

Next week’s Field of Dreams game at a custom-built ballpark in Dyersville, Iowa, has been canceled, according to multiple reports, though it is expected the Chicago White Sox will host a 2021 game at the scenic movie site.

The game, set for August 13, originally scheduled the New York Yankees as the opponent but was later changed to the St. Louis Cardinals after MLB’s overhauled 60-game season was released. Though neither MLB nor the Chicago White Sox have announced the cancelation of the game, the most plausible explanation is that the extra day of travel the game would entail for the Cardinals isn’t the best use of an open day when the Cards need to make up seven games after the cancelation of series against the Brewers and the Tigers.

Just last week MLB was posting photos of the temporary 8,000-seat ballpark on the Dyersville site, so this is obviously a last-minute decision. MLB and many fans had high hopes for the game. A pathway through a cornfield will take fans to the ballpark, which will overlook the famous movie location. The right field wall will include windows to show the cornfields beyond the ballpark. Aspects of the ballpark’s design will pay homage to Chicago’s Comiskey Park, home of the White Sox from 1910-1990, including the shape of the outfield and bullpens beyond the center field fence.

Field of Dreams, the big-screen adaptation of the W.P. Kinsella novel Shoeless Joe, was released to acclaim in 1989 with a cast that included stars Kevin Costner, Ray Liotta, James Earl Jones, and Amy Madigan. It has remained popular with baseball and movie fans alike, and a field has been left intact at the production site, allowing it to become a sought-out tourist destination.

Rendering courtesy MLB.

