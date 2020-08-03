Best of the Ballparks 2020 MLB vote moves to Final Four

We’re now in the Final Four round of the Best of the Ballparks 2020 MLB vote, as voters eschewed the classics in favor of newer facilities across the board. So vote!
Three of the four ballparks in the Final Four round are retro: PNC Park (Pittsburgh Pirates), Oriole Park at Camden Yards (Baltimore Orioles) and Oracle Park (San Francisco Giants). Only Petco Park (San Diego Padres) is not a purely retro facility. It’s been a good run for Oriole Park: in this latest round the home of the Orioles won decisively over one of the aforementioned classics, Dodger Stadium. So we move on the Final Four round.
We know from marketing stats that a third of our readers work in the baseball industry, so we’re tapping into that collective expertise. And we know from our research that a third of our readers sell to the baseball industry, so that expertise will be valuable as well. The remaining third — fans, media, government — will certainly have a different view on things as well. We can’t wait to see what our readers — whom we consider to be the smartest folks in baseball — say about the best of the ballparks.
As the winner of the 2018 and 2019 fan votes, PNC Park (Pittsburgh Pirates) repeats as the top seed for the 2020 Best of the Ballparks fan vote. We have one new ballpark in the mix: Globe Life Field, new home of the Texas Rangers. In the poll, we listed the new ballpark directly in the middle of the rankings in what we considered a neutral spot. This is what we did in the MiLB Best of the Ballparks competitions. We don’t expect the voting to follow our seedings: our readers can be independent, and they share a love of ballparks and the fan experience. Here are our rankings for the 2020 competition; here is a separate explanation for these rankings.
Best of the Best
1. PNC Park, Pittsburgh Pirates (2019: 1)
2. Wrigley Field, Chicago Cubs (2019: 2)
3. Truist Park, Atlanta Braves (2019: 7)
4. Target Field, Minnesota Twins (2019: 5)
5. Oracle Park, San Francisco Giants (2019: 3)
6. Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles Dodgers (2019: 6)
7. Petco Park, San Diego Padres (2019: 8)
8. Citi Field, New York Mets (2019: 9)
9. Fenway Park, Boston Red Sox (2019: 4)
10. Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia Phillies (2019: 12)
Great Experiences (But Could Use a Little More Updating)
11. T-Mobile Park
12. Yankee Stadium
13. Kauffman Stadium
14. Oriole Park
15. Coors Field
16. Progressive Field
The Wild Cards (Need More Renovations)
17. Nationals Park
18. Miller Park
19. Minute Maid Park
20. Comerica Park
21. Marlins Park
22. Busch Stadium
23. Guaranteed Rate Field
24. Great American Ball Park
The Laggards (Need a Lot of Work)
25. Angel Stadium
26. Chase Field
27. Rogers Centre
Tear Them Down Already
28. Tropicana Field
29. Oakland Coliseum
Too Soon to Tell
Globe Life Field
Here’s our schedule for the Best of the Ballparks 2020 MLB vote:
First Round: Completed
Second Round: Completed
Third Round: Completed
Semifinals Round: Now through August 9, 3 p.m. Central
Final Round: August 9, 3 p.m. Central through end of day August 14
Here’s our schedule for Best of the Ballparks 2020 vote:
Spring Training: Completed (winners: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium and Salt River Fields)
Low A: Completed (winner: Whitaker Bank Ballpark, Lexington Legends)
High A: Completed (winner: The Diamond, Lake Elsinore Storm)
Class AA: Completed (winner: Blue Wahoos Stadium, Pensacola Blue Wahoos)
Class AAA: Completed (winner: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Oklahoma City Dodgers)
Short Season A: Completed (winner: Gesa Stadium, Tri-City Dust Devils)
Rookie: Completed (winner: Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park, Pulaski Yankees)
Independent: Completed (winner: Clipper Magazine Stadium, Lancaster Barnstormers)
Summer Collegiate: Completed (winner: Turtle Creek Stadium, Traverse City Pit Spitters)
MLB: Now-August 14
Some things to note. First, you are allowed to vote multiple times, but you can only vote once per day. Second, you don’t need to fill out a full slate: partially filled lineups will count. A running tally of the vote will be presented. Signing up for the Ballpark Digest newsletter means you’ll receive regular updates on the votes.