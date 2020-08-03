Best of the Ballparks 2020 MLB vote moves to Final Four

We’re now in the Final Four round of the Best of the Ballparks 2020 MLB vote, as voters eschewed the classics in favor of newer facilities across the board. So vote!

Three of the four ballparks in the Final Four round are retro: PNC Park (Pittsburgh Pirates), Oriole Park at Camden Yards (Baltimore Orioles) and Oracle Park (San Francisco Giants). Only Petco Park (San Diego Padres) is not a purely retro facility. It’s been a good run for Oriole Park: in this latest round the home of the Orioles won decisively over one of the aforementioned classics, Dodger Stadium. So we move on the Final Four round.

As the winner of the 2018 and 2019 fan votes, PNC Park (Pittsburgh Pirates) repeats as the top seed for the 2020 Best of the Ballparks fan vote. We have one new ballpark in the mix: Globe Life Field, new home of the Texas Rangers. In the poll, we listed the new ballpark directly in the middle of the rankings in what we considered a neutral spot. This is what we did in the MiLB Best of the Ballparks competitions. We don’t expect the voting to follow our seedings: our readers can be independent, and they share a love of ballparks and the fan experience. Here are our rankings for the 2020 competition; here is a separate explanation for these rankings.

Best of the Best

1. PNC Park, Pittsburgh Pirates (2019: 1)

2. Wrigley Field, Chicago Cubs (2019: 2)

3. Truist Park, Atlanta Braves (2019: 7)

4. Target Field, Minnesota Twins (2019: 5)

5. Oracle Park, San Francisco Giants (2019: 3)

6. Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles Dodgers (2019: 6)

7. Petco Park, San Diego Padres (2019: 8)

8. Citi Field, New York Mets (2019: 9)

9. Fenway Park, Boston Red Sox (2019: 4)

10. Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia Phillies (2019: 12)

Great Experiences (But Could Use a Little More Updating)

11. T-Mobile Park

12. Yankee Stadium

13. Kauffman Stadium

14. Oriole Park

15. Coors Field

16. Progressive Field

The Wild Cards (Need More Renovations)

17. Nationals Park

18. Miller Park

19. Minute Maid Park

20. Comerica Park

21. Marlins Park

22. Busch Stadium

23. Guaranteed Rate Field

24. Great American Ball Park

The Laggards (Need a Lot of Work)

25. Angel Stadium

26. Chase Field

27. Rogers Centre

Tear Them Down Already

28. Tropicana Field

29. Oakland Coliseum

Too Soon to Tell

Globe Life Field









Here’s our schedule for the Best of the Ballparks 2020 MLB vote:

First Round: Completed

Second Round: Completed

Third Round: Completed

Semifinals Round: Now through August 9, 3 p.m. Central

Final Round: August 9, 3 p.m. Central through end of day August 14

MLB: Now-August 14

Some things to note. First, you are allowed to vote multiple times, but you can only vote once per day. Second, you don't need to fill out a full slate: partially filled lineups will count. A running tally of the vote will be presented.